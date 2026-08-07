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KOWIN Showcases full-line Storage Portfolio at FMS 2026: High-performance Storage Products Drives AI Innovation

07 agosto 2026 | 19.07
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At FMS 2026 (Future of Memory and Storage), KOWIN showcased its full-line storage portfolio: covering Embedded Storage, SSD, DRAM Module, Removable Storage. The company delivers high-reliability storage solutions for a comprehensive range of AI-powered terminals and industrial devices.

Embedded Storage: KOWIN offers Small PKG. eMMC tailored for AI smart glasses, ePOP for smart watches, and industrial-grade eMMC for rugged industrial control system. These products enable ultra-compact, low-power and long-lasting performance for diverse AI scenarios.

Solid-State Drives (SSDs): High-capacity SSDs are optimized for Mini PCs, supporting fast system booting and instant data access. They ensure stable and efficient AI computing for desktop and edge deployment environments.

DRAM Modules: SODIMM and UDIMM modules that significantly upgrade the computing power of AI laptops and desktops, accelerating AI model training, rendering, and multitasking.

Removable Storage: microSD cards and USB flash drives that meet the needs for portable storage and fast data transfer, ideal for AI data logging, field updates, and content transfer.

With this premium storage lineup, KOWIN effectively covers AI wearables, AI PCs, and industrial control systems, driving performance and reliability to facilitate global AI industry growth. KOWIN's participation at FMS 2026 reaffirmed its commitment to providing ultra-reliable and innovative storage solutions that drives the intelligent world.

About KOWIN

KOWIN specializes in the research, design, and sales of embedded storage, memory modules, and Removable Storage. The company's product portfolio spans eMMC, eMCP, ePOP, nMCP, UFS, LPDDR, DDR, SSD, portable SSD, DRAM Modules, Memory cards, and USB flash drives. These products are widely adopted across smart terminals, smart home, smart wearables, AI devices, IoT, network communication equipment, industrial control system, and smart learning / education, smart surveillance applications.

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