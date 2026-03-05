LiuGong at CONEXPO 2026 | Electric and Integrated Solutions

LAS VEGAS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiuGong (000528.SZ) presented 13 machines across multiple product lines at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 under the theme "Tough Customers. Tough Equipment," covering applications from urban construction to quarrying, mining, and large-scale infrastructure projects.

Electric Solutions for Lower Operating Costs

Among the featured machines were the zero-emission 922FE excavator, 870HE & 820TE wheel loaders, representing LiuGong's expanding electric portfolio in the American market. These machines offer more than 40% lower operating costs through reduced wear parts, fluids and filters, and simplified maintenance. Their quiet operation and instant torque make them suitable for urban construction, demolition, and emissions-sensitive public sector projects.

LiuGong electric equipment now operates in over 60 countries, with cumulative sales exceeding 60,000 units.

Diesel Equipment for High-Production Applications

For heavy-duty applications, LiuGong showcased the 952F excavator and 856T wheel loader powered by Cummins Tier 4 Final / Stage V engines. Designed for quarrying, mining, and large-scale infrastructure projects, these machines emphasize durability and continuous operation in demanding and remote environments.

Precision Equipment That Protects Project Margins

LiuGong also presented specialty equipment such as the 4215D motor grader and 6608F roller, highlighting its capabilities in precision grading and compaction. Advanced grading accuracy and integrated compaction technologies help reduce rework associated with material removal, pavement replacement, and crew remobilization, enabling customers to maintain schedules and control operating costs.

Unified Equipment Ecosystem

The addition of the TD16N Dozer completes LiuGong's product coverage across major earthmoving categories. Standardized telematics and diagnostic systems enable consistent monitoring and service support across multiple machine types, simplifying fleet management and aftersales operations.

Customer Engagement

In addition to the equipment display, LiuGong hosted its onsite podcast series "Tough Customer Talk" at Booth F18033, featuring customers and dealers sharing real-world experiences and insights into LiuGong machines' performance, reliability, and their business impact.

"Tough customers don't have time for complexity," said Andrew Ryan, President of LiuGong North America. "They need one partner they can rely on for the entire job—from the first dig to the final grade. Our goal is to deliver durable, efficient equipment supported through a unified service network."

Creating Value Through Cooperation

Four days prior to CONEXPO-CON/AGG, LiuGong North America held a two-day dealer conference, bringing together local dealers to discuss industry trends and future development strategies. Dealer representatives were also invited to share their market practices and success stories. The in-depth exchanges further strengthened partnerships and laid a solid foundation for continued market expansion.

On Mar.4, LiuGong and Cummins marked 30 years of global cooperation. To date, more than 300,000 LiuGong machines worldwide have been equipped with Cummins engines, while Guangxi Cummins has produced over 300,000 engines since its establishment, reflecting the strength of the long-standing partnership.

Commitment to the American Market

On March 2, LiuGong held a press conference attended by nearly 50 prominent industry and mainstream media outlets. Luo Guobing, President of LiuGong; Li Dongchun, Vice President of LiuGong; and Andrew Ryan, President of LiuGong North America, announced the company's latest strategy and field questions from the press regarding industry trends and future development plans. Through its expanded portfolio and customer-focused engagement, LiuGong reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the local market. The company will continue to broaden its offerings to meet evolving jobsite requirements, delivering reliable and comprehensive solutions for a wide range of applications.

