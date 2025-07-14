Lycored Celebrates 30 Years of Beautiful Discoveries, Showcasing Expanded Portfolio of Nature-Based Colors at IFT

BRANCHBURG, N.J., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lycored, the global leader in naturally derived carotenoids for food, beverage, and dietary supplement products, is celebrating their 30 year anniversary with the debut of three superstable, nature-based color emulsions at the IFT FIRST Annual Event and Expo in Chicago (booth #1437). This launch expands Lycored's stellar cast of naturally derived colors, known for unparalleled performance and stability across the most challenging applications.

For over three decades, Lycored has developed a reputation for unlocking nature's goodness in solutions that empower brands to create innovative food, beverage and nutraceutical products, with particular relevance in scientifically substantiated, plant-based and clean label offerings. Among their vast portfolio, Lycored is at the forefront of nature-based color innovations, the next frontier in satisfying consumer demands for more wholesome foods and beverages amid an evolving regulatory landscape concerning synthetic colors.

As part of the 30-year milestone, Lycored is spotlighting their Time to Shine campaign by expanding their nature-based, taste-neutral color offerings with three new shades that deliver reliable performance and long shelf life across a wide range of applications. Ideal for beverages including UHT dairy and plant-based UHT, gummies, supplements, sauces and fruit preparations, these vibrant new colors excel as nature-based replacements for Yellow 5 and 6. StellarYellow A shines in juice beverages and concentrates, while StellarYellow C Clear makes a bright addition to clear beverages and gummies. OrangeOvation C Clear provides long shelf life and crystal-clear performance across a variety of beverage and gummy applications. These new offerings build on a well-established portfolio of lycopene-based red color solutions that are an ideal replacement for Red 3 and Red 40.

Senior Manager, Global Marketing, Megan Dunn stated, "Over the last 30 years, Lycored has grown into a trusted global leader in nature-based colors. At a time when food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly turning to nature-based solutions, our portfolio meets demand for high quality, clean label ingredients that deliver superior performance and stability compared with synthetic alternatives. With the launch of three new best-in-class, naturally derived color emulsions, now is Lycored's Time to Shine."

Lycored will be celebrating 30 Years of Beautiful Discoveries at booth #1437 during the IFT FIRST Annual Event and Expo. Attendees can discover Lycored's range of color applications, including the three new color emulsions, through sensory demonstrations and experiences.

About LycoredLycored is an international company at the forefront of discovering the beauty within by combining nature's goodness with cutting edge science to deliver a sensory journey that impacts wellbeing. Established in 1995, Lycored is the global leader in naturally derived carotenoids for food, beverage and dietary supplement products. For more information visit www.lycored.com.

