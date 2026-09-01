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MAISON & OBJET PARIS 2026: Gurunavi to Present Over 1,000-year-old "Magewappa" Live Demonstrations with 40 Japanese Wood Products Driving Decarbonization & ESG, Set for Paris

01 settembre 2026 | 08.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

- Yoshimasa Shibata, One of Only 16 Certified Traditional Craftsmen of Odate Magewappa in Japan, to Perform Live Demonstrations of Precise Hot-water Bending and Wild Cherry Bark Stitching in Paris -

TOKYO, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gurunavi, Inc. announced the launch of its special pavilion, "JAPAN WOOD x CRAFTSMANSHIP*," at MAISON & OBJET PARIS 2026, to be held from Thursday, September 10 to Monday, September 14, 2026, in Paris, France.*Operated by Gurunavi, Inc. as part of a project for promoting Japanese wood products, subsidized by the Forestry Agency of Japan.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109130/202608184271/_prw_PI4fl_tlECu82s.png 

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109130/202608184271/_prw_PI1fl_HpKAE4Ec.jpg 

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109130/202608184271/_prw_PI3fl_2rNIHi73.png 

Over 1,000-year-old Heritage "Odate Magewappa": Live Demonstrations by One of Only 16 Nationally Certified Masters in Japan

The main highlight of the pavilion is live demonstrations of "Odate Magewappa," a nationally designated traditional craft from Odate City, Akita Prefecture. Its roots date back over 1,000 years, supported by 10th-century archaeological finds of early bentwood vessels preserved in volcanic ash. Since being established as an industry approximately 400 years ago, it has been passed down through generations as a high-level artisan skill. Yoshimasa Shibata, one of only 16 nationally certified "Traditional Craftsmen" in Odate Magewappa, will travel to Paris to demonstrate his master craftsmanship up close.

At the pavilion, Shibata will demonstrate "Mage-kakou" (bending process), in which natural cedar wood softened in hot water above 80C is bent instantaneously guided solely by the artisan's fingertip intuition, and "Kaba-toji" (bark stitching), in which seams are bound with wild cherry bark as if sewn. This interactive showcase offers an invaluable opportunity to witness firsthand the master craftsmanship that brings out the natural beauty and functionality of materials to create durable products designed to be cherished and maintained over time.

Image3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109130/202608184271/_prw_PI6fl_83wPpZ8B.png 

Image4: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109130/202608184271/_prw_PI2fl_zgAQ5KFi.png 

Harmonizing with Contemporary European Lifestyles: Over 40 Sophisticated Japanese Wood Products Gathered in Paris

The venue will showcase over 40 curated items -- including Odate Magewappa, furniture, decor and tableware -- combining advanced Japanese woodworking with modern design. Utilizing wood's natural appeal, such as rich fragrance, thermal regulation, moisture absorption and antibacterial properties, the exhibition offers fresh proposals for contemporary, sustainable European living spaces.

Image5: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109130/202608184271/_prw_PI7fl_BNIfX23Q.png 

Tackling Climate Change: Japan's Circular Use of Forest Resources

Approximately 70% of Japan's land area is covered by forests, with about 40% of these areas classified as planted forests. While planted forests account for only about 8% of the world's total forest area, Japan boasts one of the highest ratios globally. This achievement is the direct result of Japan's long-standing dedication to the circular use of forest resources through the sustainable cycle of planting new seedlings after logging.

Wood products are remarkably eco-friendly materials; they absorb carbon dioxide during their growth phase, emit low carbon dioxide during manufacturing and continue to store carbon internally throughout their lifespan as finished goods. As such, these sustainable wood products contribute significantly to achieving net-zero emissions and advancing corporate ESG goals.

Image6: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109130/202608184271/_prw_PI8fl_46Q5Ad6b.png 

Exhibition Overview

Event Name: MAISON & OBJET PARIS 2026Dates: Thursday, September 10 - Monday, September 14, 2026Venue: Paris Nord VillepinteStand Location: Hall 6 -- Stand N120 - P119Pavilion Name: JAPAN WOOD x CRAFTSMANSHIPExhibitor Official Page:https://www.maison-objet.com/en/paris/exhibitors/japan-wood-x-craftsmanship-decor-design 

Image7: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109130/202608184271/_prw_PI5fl_Mm057339.png 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maison--objet-paris-2026-gurunavi-to-present-over-1-000-year-old-magewappa-live-demonstrations-with-40-japanese-wood-products-driving-decarbonization--esg-set-for-paris-302865620.html

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