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MapFour Roam Officially Launches, Bringing Premium Trekking Experience Within Reach

05 agosto 2026 | 09.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MapFour officially launches the Roam series, featuring both the Roam (step-over) and Roam ST (step-through). Designed as a full-suspension trekking e-bike with smart protection, the series delivers premium comfort, intelligent security, and long-range performance at an accessible price. Available now for a launch price of €2,599 (RRP €2,799), every Roam purchase also includes €90 worth of complimentary accessories for a limited time.

Built around the needs of modern trekking riders, MapFour Roam was created to solve common challenges in the category, including stiff rides, limited terrain capability, and high costs for premium features. Inspired by leading trekking models, Roam combines full-suspension comfort, smart IoT protection, and low-maintenance engineering to deliver smoother handling, safer travel, and all-terrain confidence across city streets, forest paths, and long-distance tours.

The launch follows a successful market debut across Europe. In June, MapFour opened its brand store in Amsterdam, marking an important milestone in the brand's retail expansion. Later that month, Roam made its world premiere at Eurobike 2026, gaining attention from media, dealers, and industry professionals. In early July, the model was showcased again at Prodays Paris, where its French Design Award recognition and premium riding experience received positive feedback from dealers and test riders.

MapFour Roam Key Highlights

Roam marks the beginning of MapFour's journey as an independent brand, built around delivering premium riding experiences with outstanding value. Looking ahead to autumn 2026, MapFour will further expand its presence across Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg through community riding events and partnerships with outdoor camping brands, creating more opportunities for riders to experience the brand while supporting long-term dealer growth.

Driven by the mission of providing sustainable, economical, healthier, and worry-free mobility, MapFour is committed to making premium and comfortable riding experiences accessible to more riders.

For more information about the MapFour Roam and partnership opportunities, please visit the official MapFour website.

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