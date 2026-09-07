Mathias Bellino Begins a New Off-Road Chapter with Support from Segway Powersports

PARIS, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- French enduro champion Mathias Bellino is beginning a new chapter in his off-road journey with support from Segway Powersports, which has provided him with a Super Villain SX20T. The collaboration gives Bellino a new way to stay close to the terrain, challenge and sense of discovery that have shaped his life in motorsport.

Bellino won the Enduro Junior World Championship in 2012 and the Enduro E3 World Championship in 2015. He was also part of the French teams that won the ISDE Junior World Trophy three years in a row, from 2011 to 2013. Raised in a family with a deep passion for motorcycles, he began riding at the age of four before progressing through motocross and into elite enduro competition.

In August 2018, during his first cross-country rally, the Desafío Ruta 40 in Argentina, Bellino suffered a crash that caused serious spinal injuries as he was working toward his ambition of competing in the Dakar Rally. The accident ended his professional racing career, but not his connection to motorsport. He later returned to the EnduroGP paddock as team manager of Honda ORC and has continued to find new ways to remain involved in the off-road community.

With the Super Villain SX20T, Bellino is now exploring another way to experience off-road terrain. The side-by-side places the focus on what has always drawn him to the sport: being outdoors, reading the landscape and sharing the experience with others.

For Bellino, this chapter is not about recreating the past, but about continuing to move forward on his own terms. Segway Powersports is supporting that journey through a shared belief in exploration and its Fear No Place spirit.

About Segway Powersports

Segway is a global leader in micro-mobility, powersports, and consumer robotics, known for its innovation and user-focused products. Segway Powersports focuses specifically on the design and manufacturing of next-generation powersports vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and side-by-side vehicles (SxS) for both utility and sport applications. As a high-tech enterprise, Segway Powersports integrates a strong supply chain with in-house manufacturing capabilities, managing the full lifecycle of its products – from R&D and production to sales and after-sales service.

For more information, please visit https://powersports.segway.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mathias-bellino-begins-a-new-off-road-chapter-with-support-from-segway-powersports-302870372.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.