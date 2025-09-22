Milliken Introduces Liquitint® Verafree™, High-Performance Colorant Free of Added Biocides

New solution delivers vibrant, stable color while helping formulators stay ahead of global regulatory trends

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliken & Company is proud to introduce Liquitint® Verafree™, the company's advanced solution for manufacturers looking for high-performance colorants free of added biocides. Designed for compatibility and ease of use, Liquitint Verafree delivers color vibrancy and microbial stability, making it an ideal choice for both household and industrial formulations.

"Regulations are changing, and the pressure is on for manufacturers to adapt," said Cristina Neri, VP of Polymer Solutions at Milliken. "Liquitint Verafree doesn't just meet the moment—it leads it, delivering the trusted performance of Liquitint™ colorants with the assurance of a formulation that contains no added biocides."

Liquitint Verafree™ is compatible with a wide variety of fragrances, surfactants, pH conditions, and formulation types, making it a versatile addition to any product line. Its stable liquid form is easy to handle, easy to dispense in automated manufacturing processes, and eliminates dust issues associated with powder dyes.

Milliken's color-matching expertise ensures precise and consistent results, helping manufacturers achieve their desired outcomes. With a long history of innovation in the science of color, Milliken continues to develop advanced solutions to meet the evolving industry needs.

"From laundering products to all-purpose cleaners, customers can rely on Milliken for comprehensive application support and unparalleled color matching expertise," said Dirk Vanhee, Sales and Marketing Director for Polymer Solutions at Milliken. "Our team is committed to making sure that every shade meets precise specifications and performs reliably in use."

Liquitint Verafree™ complies with REACH regulations in the EU, UK, Ukraine, and Turkey, reinforcing Milliken's dedication to global environmental standards. The product is available in 40lb (18kg) pails, 475lb (216kg) drums, and 2200lb (1000kg) IBC totes, providing flexible options for manufacturers of all sizes.

For more information about Liquitint Verafree™ and other Milliken advanced solutions, visit milliken.com.

About MillikenMilliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

