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Mitrade Launches Trumponomics Ebook; Strait of Hormuz Crisis Stokes Europe's Energy Volatility

14 maggio 2026 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CFD broker Mitrade today announced the release of its new ebook, Decoding Trumponomics: Trading Volatility in 2026, for European readers seeking to understand a year of cross-asset volatility. The launch comes as Brent crude has held above $100 a barrel reaching a four-year high following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the US–Iran conflict.

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The macroeconomic backdrop continues to evolve. On 28 April, the UAE — OPEC's third-largest oil producer — announced it will leave the group effective 1 May, further increasing uncertainty, according to Bloomberg. This development follows Trump administration tariffs and Federal Reserve moves that have driven repeated price swings across global markets. For European traders, headlines around the war and supply disruptions have had ripple effects across Brent, the DAX, the euro, and LNG.

With volatility becoming the 2026 regime, Mitrade's new ebook revisits key flashpoints of Trump's second term and explores the psychology behind market overshoots, providing insight into how prices have responded to geopolitics.

"A decision in Washington can move global markets, with its impact running through Brent, LNG, and the manufacturing and agricultural chains they support. For a European trader, a US headline may only show up days later in related assets such as material or agricultural stocks. The ebook demonstrates these connections, so the cycle becomes a sequence, not a surprise," said Kevin Lai, VP at Mitrade Group.

"Decoding Trumponomics: Trading Volatility in 2026" is available today as a free resource, part of Mitrade's effort to support a better understanding of financial markets.

About MitradeMitrade EU Ltd is an award-winning CFD trading platform licensed by CySEC (CIF438/23), and part of a group of entities that are regulated by ASIC, CIMA, FSCA, FSC and CMA. The brand offers access to global markets, connecting 7M+ traders to 970+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, and shares.

Mitrade's platform is designed to provide fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and an intuitive interface accessible across multiple devices.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 78% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Visit https://www.mitrade.eu/ for more information.

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitrade-launches-trumponomics-ebook-strait-of-hormuz-crisis-stokes-europes-energy-volatility-302770784.html

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