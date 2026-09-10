NatGold Digital Activates European Marketing Campaign for NATG

bull markets media GmbH engaged by 78X to lead first major activation under expanded global marketing program

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold Digital" or the "Company"), a pioneering digital gold mining company with a patent-pending process for sustainably unlocking the intrinsic value of in-ground gold resources through its digital mining and blockchain-based tokenization platform, today announced the launch of its European marketing campaign for the NatGold Token (NATG).

The initiative represents the first major regional activation of NatGold Digital's expanding global marketing strategy, moving from the establishment of international trading access and multilingual marketing infrastructure to direct market engagement across Europe.

78X Marketing Group, which is leading NatGold Digital's global marketing efforts, has engaged Germany-based bull markets media GmbH to spearhead the Company's European educational and market-awareness campaign. Bull markets brings an established financial-media ecosystem, digital marketing capabilities, investor communities and specialized experience across both commodity and cryptocurrency markets to the European program.

Through financial-market education and content, digital audience development and targeted market engagement, the program will introduce European audiences to NatGold's sustainable digital mining model — designed to unlock the intrinsic value of technically verified in-ground gold resources through tokenization without physically extracting, processing or moving the gold. This non-extractive approach allows the gold to remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault while providing a new digital pathway for realizing its intrinsic value.

"Gold and Bitcoin have demonstrated the enormous global demand for assets that offer an alternative to traditional fiat money," said Matthias Abresch, Managing Director of bull markets media GmbH. "NatGold introduces something genuinely new to that category: the geological scarcity and monetary heritage of gold combined with the accessibility of a digital asset, while avoiding the environmental disruption associated with physically mining the gold. We believe this combination of sound-money principles, sustainability and digital innovation will resonate strongly with European investors, and we are excited to introduce the NatGold story across the region."

The European initiative is being structured to operate in accordance with applicable European regulatory requirements, including MiCA requirements governing crypto-asset marketing communications.

NatGold Digital's newly launched multilingual Web3 platform and professionally localized educational video library will support the campaign, with resources available in English, German, French, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese.

"Europe brings together many of the characteristics that make the NatGold proposition particularly relevant — a deep understanding of gold as a monetary asset, strong expectations around sustainability and an increasingly sophisticated digital-asset marketplace," said Andrés Fernández, Chief Executive Officer of NatGold Digital. "With the regional expertise and market reach now in place to engage European audiences directly, this campaign represents an important next step in building international awareness and understanding of NatGold and NATG."

NatGold Digital intends to progressively expand its marketing activities into additional international markets and languages while continuing to broaden global trading access to NATG.

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the global leader in digital gold mining and the architect and operator of a patent-pending, non-extractive platform designed to unlock the intrinsic value of technically verified in-ground gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports — without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold. The result is a superior fiat money alternative designed to help lead a global monetary reformation.

For additional background, please visit NatGold.com or our official YouTube channel for videos and information about our digital mining ecosystem: youtube.com/@NatGold_Digital.

About bull markets media GmbH

bull markets media GmbH is a Germany-based financial media company specializing in financial-market information, investor education and digital financial publishing, serving private investors and market participants across European markets.

Contact

Media@NatGold.com InvestorServices@NatGold.com+1 (646) 825-3038

The information presented in the above release has been compiled by NatGold with diligent effort to provide an accurate and realistic overview of the subject matter. Nonetheless, factors such as subjective judgment, reliance on circumstances beyond NatGold's control, and external information sources inherently limit the exhaustiveness, completeness, and sufficiency of this information. Forward-looking statements are generally indicated by terms including "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "budget", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", and similar expressions, or by references to potential actions, events, or outcomes that "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" transpire or be achieved. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Numerous risks, uncertainties, and events may result in outcomes that differ substantially from those described in NatGold's forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: alterations in economic conditions or sector trends; fluctuations in currency and financial markets; volatility in gold prices and AISC costs; changes in investment activity; legal proceedings; legislative developments; as well as environmental, regulatory, political, judicial, and competitive circumstances in regions where NatGold operates. Additionally, technological, mechanical, and operational challenges may arise during NatGold's development operations. Prospective NATG tokens purchasers are strongly advised to consult with a qualified financial advisor prior to purchasing NATG tokens and to use discretion in relation to decisions to purchase NATG tokens. References above to mineral resources being "certified" are specific to NatGold's tokenization eligibility standards and do not signify compliance with the JORC Code, NI 43-101, or S-K 1300; such resources are instead certified under NatGold's criteria as NatGold Certified Resources. While NatGold deems current assumptions reasonable based on available data, these assumptions may ultimately prove inaccurate. Actual outcomes could vary from forward-looking statements due to diverse risks, uncertainties, and unforeseen events. The information herein serves solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of NatGold shares or securities or for the purchase or sale of any NATG tokens, nor is any information contained herein intended to be construed as making a recommendation, endorsement, or solicitation to engage in any investment strategy. NATG tokens are not intended to be "securities" in any jurisdiction, and NatGold makes no claim or representation related to the value of NatGold or NATG tokens. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are current as of the date issued. Except where mandated by applicable securities laws, NatGold expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in response to new data, future developments, or otherwise. Furthermore, the Company assumes no commitment to address third-party expectations or statements regarding issues discussed in this document. Investing in early-stage digital assets entails considerable risk. Any such investment is speculative and involves a high degree of risk, including but not limited to loss of capital. An investment in the NATG tokens, or any other digital asset, may not be appropriate for everyone, and you should carefully consider the appropriate risks, your financial situation, risk tolerance, and investment goals before making any investment decisions. As a digital asset, NATG tokens are also subject to inherent risks related to blockchain technology, including but not limited to, regulatory uncertainty, market adoption, manipulation, volatility, and cyber security risks. Access to NATG trading will be available only to eligible participants in supported jurisdictions, with each participant subject to applicable jurisdictional eligibility, onboarding, regulatory, geographic, and platform requirements. Prospective purchasers should conduct their own due diligence and should consult with their respective financial, legal, tax, and/or other professional advisors.

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