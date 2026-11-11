NatGold Digital Announces Plans to Seek Nasdaq Listing

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold" or the "Company") announced plans to pursue a listing of its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). As part of the proposed process, the company intends to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in the first quarter of 2027, subject to completion of the necessary financial, legal and other preparatory work. As a pre-condition of any Nasdaq listing application, the company is required to have its common shares registered with the SEC under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Management believes Nasdaq's established role as a marketplace for innovative companies makes it a strong fit for NatGold's digital mining and asset tokenization business.

"Following review of Nasdaq's initial listing requirements and consultation with our corporate and securities counsel, we are confident that NatGold is well positioned to meet the key requirements for a Nasdaq Capital Market listing," said Andrés Fernández, Chief Executive Officer of NatGold Digital. "We plan to file our registration statement with the SEC in the first quarter of 2027 and work through the SEC review and Nasdaq listing application processes."

A listing would support the Company's objectives of expanding market awareness, broadening shareholder participation, and creating a public trading market for its common shares.

"Becoming a public company requires disciplined corporate governance, transparent financial reporting, and accountability to shareholders," said Mark Radke, Executive Chairman of NatGold Digital. "These principles have guided the development of NatGold's governance framework, and we understand the standards expected. Our planned filing is the next step toward bringing NatGold to the public markets with that foundation in place."

Any Nasdaq listing would be subject to the registration statement becoming effective, Nasdaq's approval, and satisfaction of all applicable regulatory and listing requirements. Neither the filing nor the effectiveness of a registration statement constitutes SEC approval or endorsement of the Company or its securities. There can be no assurance that the registration statement will be filed or become effective within the anticipated timeframe, or that a Nasdaq listing will be obtained.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the global leader in digital gold mining and the architect and operator of a patent-pending, non-extractive platform designed to unlock the intrinsic value of technically verified in-ground gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports — without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold. The result is a superior fiat money alternative designed to help lead a global monetary reformation.

For additional background, please visit NatGold.com or our official YouTube channel for videos and information about our digital mining ecosystem: youtube.com/@NatGold_Digital.

Contact

Media@NatGold.com InvestorServices@NatGold.com+1 (646) 825-3038

The information presented in the above release has been compiled by NatGold with diligent effort to provide an accurate and realistic overview of the subject matter. Nonetheless, factors such as subjective judgment, reliance on circumstances beyond NatGold's control, and external information sources inherently limit the exhaustiveness, completeness, and sufficiency of this information. Forward-looking statements are generally indicated by terms including "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "budget", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", and similar expressions, or by references to potential actions, events, or outcomes that "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" transpire or be achieved. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations, plans and intentions regarding any proposed registration filings with the SEC and any Nasdaq listing application, any timelines associated therewith, and NatGold's ability to satisfy all required conditions and requirements for any such registration and listing, or that a listing would support the Company's objectives of expanding market awareness, broadening shareholder participation, and creating a public trading market for its common shares . All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Numerous risks, uncertainties, and events may result in outcomes that differ substantially from those described in NatGold's forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the inability satisfy the conditions for SEC registration and any Nasdaq listing, changes in operating costs; alterations in economic conditions or sector trends; fluctuations in currency and financial markets; volatility in gold prices and AISC costs; changes in investment activity; legal proceedings; legislative developments; the ability of third-party service providers, distribution partners, technology vendors, custodians, trading venues and other counterparties to maintain required licences, registrations, authorizations, compliance capabilities and service continuity in applicable jurisdictions; as well as environmental, regulatory, political, judicial, and competitive circumstances in regions where NatGold operates. The regulatory framework governing digital assets, blockchain technology and token offerings remains evolving and may change across jurisdictions. NatGold, NATG tokens, and the Company's activities may become subject to additional registration, licensing, disclosure or compliance requirements, which could materially affect the Company's operations or the availability, transferability and liquidity of NATG tokens. Any failure, delay, restriction, suspension or withdrawal of services by such third parties, including as a result of licensing, regulatory, compliance, commercial or operational developments, may limit, delay, suspend or require modification of NatGold's planned market-development, distribution, tokenization, technology or other expansion activities. Additionally, technological, mechanical, and operational challenges may arise during NatGold's development operations. References to "certification" of mineral resources are specific to NatGold's tokenization eligibility standards and do not signify compliance with the JORC Code, NI 43-101, or S-K 1300; such resources are instead certified under NatGold's criteria as Certified NatGold Resources. While NatGold deems current assumptions reasonable based on available data, these assumptions may ultimately prove inaccurate. Actual outcomes could vary from forward-looking statements due to diverse risks, uncertainties, and unforeseen events. The information herein serves solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of NatGold shares or securities. The securities described herein have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and are being offered and sold in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. Investors should be aware that they may be required to bear the economic risk of an investment in the securities for an indefinite period and may not be able to readily resell the securities. Prospective investors are strongly advised to consult with a qualified financial advisor prior to investing in NatGold. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are current as of the date issued. Except where mandated by applicable securities laws, NatGold expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in response to new data, future developments, or otherwise. Furthermore, the Company assumes no commitment to address third-party expectations or statements regarding issues discussed in this document. Investing in early-stage technology companies entails considerable risk.

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