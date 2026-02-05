NITECORE Sets a New Standard for Ultralight Power: the New 143g, IPX7-Rated NB10000 Gen4

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The NITECORE NB10000 Gen4 Ultra Lightweight Competition-Grade Power Bank, available since January 29, 2026, has quickly become a trusted power solution for users worldwide. It addresses the growing need among endurance athletes, trail runners, hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts for lightweight, reliable, and high-performance power on the move.

Less Weight, More Power

The NB10000 Gen4 offers key upgrades, including a lighter weight of just 143g (5 oz), higher usable energy, and improved IPX7 waterproofing. Similar in size to a standard energy gel, it is compact and easy to carry on the go. Combined with dual-sided carbon fiber sheets and a reinforced flame-retardant composite frame, it serves as a portable, durable, and reliable power companion. The newly designed lanyard charging cable weighs just 5g (0.18 oz) and supports up to 60W fast charging, providing efficient power while minimizing the burden of carrying.

The NB10000 Gen4 features next-generation battery technology and an efficient circuit design, allowing it to store more usable energy in a compact size. It supports up to 22.5W dual-way fast charging and delivers up to 7,200mAh of usable energy in Eco Mode, keeping devices powered longer while on the move. For quick charging, Regular Mode provides a fast power-up whenever you need it.

Effortless Operation in the Dark

The Knock-to-Wake function enhances usability in low-light conditions, even when wearing gloves, while the intuitive dynamic RGB positioning lights are easily visible at a glance, ensuring effortless operation at night.

Trusted by Users

From trail running to outdoor adventures and daily commuting, the NB10000 has earned a strong following among users worldwide. Praised for its lightweight design and reliable performance, it has received positive reviews across multiple platforms and outdoor communities. One reviewer noted, "Those who count every ounce and want the highest level of performance in a 10,000mAh power bank will find that this one is hard to beat," highlighting its status as a trusted power solution for outdoor activities.

About NITECORE

NITECORE is an international professional outdoor electronics brand and a grand-slam winner of the world's leading design awards, including the iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award. Founded in 2007, NITECORE has been driven by the notion of "Keep Innovating." With technological innovation as its core, NITECORE continues to set industry standards in lighting and power solutions across a wide range of applications.

