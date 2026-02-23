circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

23 febbraio 2026 | 20.13
LETTURA: 1 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Capital Holding Ltd. (SWI) announces that it has received a notification from Max-Hervé George, a member of its board of directors and Chief Executive Officer, in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (EU MAR).

SWI has been notified of the following sale transactions effected by Mr. George:

These transactions have been completed as part of the liquidity pool arrangement and additionally to satisfy public demand.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU MAR.

Notes to Editors

About SWI Group

SWI Group (www.swi.com) is an global investment conglomerate driven by an entrepreneurial spirit that operates in a number of sectors, including Data Centers, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. The Group's investment strategies are grounded in thorough research, in-depth first-hand knowledge, and the ability to efficiently implement strategies to maximise the greatest return potential. SWI Group relies on local operating teams to identify, develop and manage opportunities around the world, both real estate and investment strategies. SWI Group currently has approximately €11 billion of assets under management and employs over 280 people across 26 offices across the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646242/5819247/SWI_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notification-of-transaction-by-person-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-pursuant-to-article-19-of-the-market-abuse-regulation-eu-no-5962014-302694869.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN93495 en US Economia_E_Finanza ICT Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Firenze, dall'1 aprile stop ai monopattini in sharing
Carlo Conti canta 'Volevo essere un duro' di Lucio Corsi e la dedica a Mattarella - Video
Dazi, Tajani: "Tuteliamo imprese, no dichiarazioni roboanti" - Video
Mattarella a Niscemi sorvola zona colpita dalla frana - Video
News to go
Milano Cortina, i benefici per il capoluogo lombardo
Sanremo 2026, prima conferenza ufficiale e prove aperte alla stampa: videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Smog e Alzheimer, il legame è diretto secondo uno studio Usa
Sanremo 2026, Max Pezzali lancia ‘The Party Boat’ - Video
News to go
Imprese artigiane, 1,23 milioni attività registrate nel 2025
Sanremo 2026, tra folla e misure di sicurezza cresce l’attesa
News to go
In Italia vola la Pet economy, +76% in 10 anni
News to go
Tutti pazzi per i cibi locali, sempre più italiani fanno la spesa direttamente dai produttori


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza