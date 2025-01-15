Cerca nel sito
 
OLYBET PARTNERS WITH PARIS BASKETBALL

15 gennaio 2025 | 18.17
TALLINN, Estonia, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continuing expansion of its partnership portfolio, OlyBet is excited to announce an agreement with Paris Basketball, one of France's fastest growing sport brands.

OlyBet will now be a Major Partner of Paris Basketball, with the brand appearing on the club's Euroleague jersey, as well as a signficant amount of in arena and on-court assets.     

"This is an exciting time to partner with Paris Basketball and its community as the club continues the journey to elite club status and winning championships," said Corey Plummer, Chairman and CEO of OlyBet Group.

"The OlyBet front of jersey position is a statement of the ambition and commitment to this journey. OlyBet is known for creating the biggest fan activations, for elevating fan experiences and for hosting unrivalled access to the best sporting moments around the world. Our partnership will deliver these and more for the club, its players and Paris Basketball fans."    

Paris Basketball have enjoyed a meteoric rise in both the domestic and European scene, winning the EuroCup last season, before proving this season that they are amongst the top teams in both the LNB Pro A as well as the Euroleague, in what has been an amazing journey for its ever-growing fan base.

"We are proud to welcome OlyBet as the first Major Partner of Paris Basketball on the front of our Euroleague jersey for our first season in this prestigious competition," said Jérome de Chaunac, Deputy MD - Chief Business Officer, Paris Basketball.

"Partnering with a renowned European brand is a key milestone for us, reflecting our ambition and shared values. This partnership includes several activations designed to deliver a unique experience to our fans in Paris, across France, and throughout Europe."

About OlyBet

OlyBet, part of Olympic Entertainment Group, is a leading gaming and sports entertainment brand. OlyBet Group partners across Europe with DP World Tour, Ryder Cup, WSOP, WST, EuroLeague and clubs in LaLiga and Serie A. Through its partnerships, OlyBet offers unique experiences across Europe with 135 casinos, 100 sports bars, 5-star hotels and multiple online environments. Ongoing OlyBet sponsorships help to support the success of local sports communities and aspiring athletes.

OlyBet is part of the IBIA (International Betting Integrity Association), the world's leading operator-run integrity monitoring body, and it partners with LaLiga to protect the integrity of Spanish football.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598928/OlyBet_Corey_Jerome.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/olybet-partners-with-paris-basketball-302352118.html

