Orion Innovation Successfully Implements Temenos' Digital Banking Platform for BNI

EDISON, N.J., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a certified Temenos partner, completes successful implementation of a highly customized Digital Banking platform for our client, BNI Madagascar. This achievement marks a major milestone in the bank's digital transformation journey, enabling a next-generation, user-centric banking experience for its customers. As a trusted Temenos partner, Orion delivers innovative and scalable digital banking solutions that empower financial institutions to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Tailored Digital Transformation with Temenos

Driven by its ambitious digital vision, BNI Madagascar sought a bespoke Temenos Digital solution that goes beyond the standard out-of-the-box offering. The bank envisioned a highly customized mobile app with its own unique UX/UI design, conceived to offer a seamless and intuitive experience for its customers. Orion served as the implementation partner, enabling the bank to bring this vision to life by aligning closely with the bank's strategic goals and design concepts. The result is a modern, agile, and scalable digital banking platform that enhances customer engagement, improves operational efficiency, and accelerates time-to-market for new services.

Showcasing Orion's Temenos Expertise

This successful implementation reinforces Orion's strong expertise in Temenos Digital implementations, showcasing the ability to support clients in delivering tailored, high-quality solutions that meet their unique vision and requirements.

Suchen Janjale, Head of Temenos Practice for Orion Innovation, added, "This project exemplifies our commitment to supporting our clients in realizing their specific ambitions. By leveraging the full potential of the Temenos platform, our team enabled the delivery of a truly customized solution that brings BNI Madagascar's vision and design concepts to life. We are proud to have contributed to setting a new benchmark for digital banking in the region."

Client Endorsement

The client, BNI Madagscar, has reported high user adoption and positive client feedback, particularly highlighting the mobile app's design, usability, and customer-centric approach. BNI Madagascar's leadership praised Orion Innovation for supporting their mission to deliver top-tier digital experiences to their customers.

"Orion's partnership has elevated our digital capabilities and allowed us to better serve our customers with convenience and efficiency," said Thibault Huvelle, Head of Digital at BNI Madagascar.

As financial institutions continue to innovate and digitize, Orion remains a trusted partner in delivering scalable, forward-thinking solutions powered by Temenos technology.

Santhosh Rao, Managing Director – MEA, Temenos, commented, "Congratulations to the team at BNI Madagascar on a successful go-live with Temenos Digital. This milestone empowers the bank to enhance customer experiences and deliver smarter, faster banking services. It also highlights the strength of our digital banking solutions for banks in Africa to accelerate innovation and digital transformation."

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale, and maturity, its team of approximately 6,000 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. They have global offices in North America, EMEA, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Telecom, Media & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class modular solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Banks of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology – on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS – to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our mission is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.

About BNI Madagascar

BNI Madagascar is a key player in the country's financial sector, committed to driving inclusive economic development through innovative financial solutions. With a strong presence across the nation and a vision to empower individuals and businesses alike, BNI Madagascar continues to lead in providing secure, efficient, and accessible banking services.

