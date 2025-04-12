circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 00:01
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Over 3 million children died from AMR-related infections in 2022, major study shows

13 aprile 2025 | 00.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

A landmark study presented today at ESCMID Global 2025 has revealed that over 3 million children worldwide lost their lives in 2022 due to antimicrobial resistance (AMR)-related infections.

VIENNA, April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The study underscores the urgent need for both regional and global strategies to control paediatric AMR, particularly in high-burden areas such as South-East Asia and Africa. AMR poses a critical threat to children, who are highly vulnerable to infections. Access to new antibiotic formulations is often much more limited for children because of product development delays.

The study data found that in 2022 alone, more than 752,000 children in Southeast Asia and 659,000 children in Africa died of AMR-associated complications. Many of these deaths were linked to the use of Watch antibiotics (drugs with a high risk of resistance) and Reserve antibiotics(last-resort treatments for severe, multidrug-resistant infections).

Watch and Reserve antibiotics are not intended for first-line treatment and their use should be limited only for those who need them to preserve their effectiveness and reduce the development of resistance.

Between 2019 and 2021, the use of Watch antibiotics increased by 160% in Southeast Asia and 126% in Africa. During the same period, the use of Reserve antibiotics rose by 45% in Southeast Asia and 125% in Africa.

Globally, of the more than 3 million children's deaths, 2 million were associated with the use of Watch and Reserve antibiotics.

"While the rise in use of Watch and Reserve antibiotics may be necessary in response to the concurrent rise in drug-resistant infections, the sharp rise in use of these drugs presents several serious long-term risks", commented Professor Joseph Harwell, study co-author. "Their increased use, especially without careful oversight, elevates the risk of resistance and limits future treatment options. If bacteria develop resistance to these antibiotics, there will be few, if any, alternatives for treating multidrug-resistance infections."

Several factors contribute to the severity of AMR in low- and middle-income countries, including overcrowded hospitals, poor sanitation, and weak infection prevention measures that facilitate the spread of resistant pathogens within healthcare settings and communities.

Professor Harwell furthered, "Mortality rates, which are already alarmingly high, will continue to rise significantly, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where access to alternative treatments and advanced medical interventions may be limited. Addressing this issue requires urgent and coordinated action at both the regional and global levels."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/over-3-million-children-died-from-amr-related-infections-in-2022-major-study-shows-302420223.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN57089 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Aumentano le esecuzioni, il rapporto Amnesty: su in Iran, Iraq e Arabia Saudita
News to go
Campania, Pd lavora a coalizione ampia: tra incognita De Luca e ipotesi Fico
News to go
Dodici calciatori di serie A indagati per scommesse su siti illegali
News to go
Prada annuncia acquisizione di Versace da Capri Holdings
News to go
In Italia un bambino su 3 usa lo smartphone tutti i giorni
News to go
Carta identità, Cassazione: "Via 'padre' e 'madre', si torna a 'genitori'"
Internazionali di Roma 2025, la presentazione oggi in una scuola - Video
News to go
Lombardia promuove il nuovo Manifesto dei carburanti rinnovabili
Dazi e vino italiano, Consorzio Montepulciano: "C'è apprensione ma siamo fiduciosi" - Video
Renzi a Vinitaly, siparietto con Centinaio: "Fate parlare lui che fa il vino" - Video
News to go
Re Carlo e Camilla, 20 anni di matrimonio celebrati in Italia
News to go
Trump: "Cina subirà ulteriore imposta 50% se non annullerà dazi reciproci"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza