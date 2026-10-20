"PASS THE COURVOISIER": A GLOBAL CELEBRATION OF LEGENDARY HOSPITALITY

A NEW CHAPTER IN COURVOISIER: "PASS THE COURVOISIER" CELEBRATES THE LEGENDARY HOSPITALITY THAT MAKES STORIES TOO DELICIOUS NOT TO BE SHARED.
PARIS, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Courvoisier unveils "Pass The Courvoisier", the Cognac House's first global campaign in nearly twenty years, launching across TV, social, out-of-home, retail, and live experiences.
To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/courvoisier/9427451-en-pass-the-courvoisier-global-celebration-legendary-hospitality
From the court of Napoleon III to the unveiling of the Eiffel Tower and the opening night of the Moulin Rouge, Courvoisier has been passed and poured amongst good company for almost 200 years. A House built on a spirit of generous hospitality, welcoming royalty and rebels alike, and setting the stage for stories worth telling.
Today, that spirit feels more relevant than ever. In a culture where every moment can feel curated and judged, "Pass The Courvoisier" embraces the thrill of going off script, together. The impromptu house party. The unexpected guest. A conversation nobody saw coming. Moments shared, and worth talking about.
Inspired by this legacy of legendary hospitality, Grammy Award-winning creative powerhouse Ibra Ake has created a new film for the brand. Shot in Atlanta, Georgia, the film captures the collective energy and generosity that emerge when people gather. Set during a lively house party, a bottle of Courvoisier moves from hand to hand and room to room, connecting conversations, encounters and unexpected moments to the beat of one rallying cry, "Pass The Courvoisier"."It was fun because of the history," said Ibra Ake. "We have warm memories of Courvoisier, so it was exciting to add my fingerprints to that legacy. What I loved about this film was capturing all those moments that make a party feel real: people cooking together, gaming, dancing, catching up. Everything starts with a simple call, 'Pass the Courvoisier,' and from there the energy takes on a life of its own."
"Courvoisier has played a role in some of the world's most memorable gatherings for nearly two centuries," said Louise Dennett, Managing Director of Campari Group's House of Cognac & Champagne. "The new campaign shows our spirit of hospitality today. A generous vision of Cognac, because we believe the finest bottles are made to be poured, passed, and shared."
Created with BBDO Paris, "Pass The Courvoisier" marks the beginning of a long-term creative platform that will evolve through new stories, collaborations and experiences around the world, beginning with two flagship experiences in New York and Shanghai: the House of Courvoisier, a one-night-only immersive house party in NYC, and a takeover of INS Land, Shanghai's premier nightlife destination and one of the world's top-ranked nightclubs.
For tips on how to best enjoy and share Courvoisier, visit: https://www.courvoisier.com/
@Courvoisier #passthecourvoisier
About Courvoisier:
Since 1828, wood has been Courvoisier's obsession, because time in oak barrels creates the delicious layers of Courvoisier. In fact, so passionate about wood is Master Blender Thibaut Hontanx that where some see a forest, he sees flavour. From selecting trees years before they become barrels to exploring different grains, toasts and maturation techniques, he knows that every choice leaves its mark on the eaux-de-vie. Just the seventh custodian of the House's blending tradition, Thibaut oversees each stage of the journey from barrel to bottle.
Crafted in Jarnac, France, the collection today includes Courvoisier VS, VSOP and XO, alongside limited editions and market-exclusive expressions.
Courvoisier is the world's most awarded Cognac House* and the only cognac house to have received the Prestige de la France distinction twice, in 1983 and 2021. From the courts of Europe and the table of Napoleon III to the inauguration of the Eiffel Tower and the opening of the Moulin Rouge, Courvoisier has long played a role in the world's most memorable gatherings. Today, the House continues to champion a generous vision of cognac, believing the finest bottles are made to be poured, passed and shared.
*Based on the top 20 international spirits competitions since 2019
ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP:
Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spanning across aperitifs, including iconic brands like Aperol and Campari, agave spirits such as Espolòn tequila, whiskeys and rum with Wild Turkey and Wray&Nephew Overproof, as well as cognac and champagne including Courvoisier and Grand Marnier.
Founded in 1860, Campari Group is one of the fastest growing global spirits companies and the undisputed leader in the aperitif category. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas.
Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates via 21 production sites worldwide and its own distribution network in 27 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,800 people.
The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.
For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en.
Please enjoy our brands responsibly.
CAMPAIGN CREDITS :
CLIENT:
Brand: COURVOISIER
Chief Marketing Officer and Global Head of Strategy: Thomas MORADPOUR
Managing Director House of Cognac and Champagne : Louise DENNETT
Global Marketing Director Courvoisier: Pier Paolo CATUCCI
Global Marketing Manager Courvoisier : Giovanni BARBARISI
Global Integrated Communications Manager: Salomé DEGUEURCE
Global Communications & Cultural Activations Manager : Jessica RIEUTORD
Global Insights & Analytics Manager : Elena ROMEO
AGENCY:
Agency: BBDO PARIS
Creative Chief Officer: Alexander KALCHEV
Creative Director: Yassine OUADAH-TSABET
Artistic Director: Marion RICHARD, Mathieu MASSÉ
Producer: Quentin MOENNE LOCCOZ
Post-Producer: Jérôme DEPLATIÈRE
Print Production: Christine RETAUX, Erick BARBOTTE
Strategic Planner: Harrison STEINHART, Alice DE BRITO
Account team: Jessica FERRIS, Julie HASLÉ, Olivier GUILLEROT, Luca DUGARO, Paul PIEUCHOT,
Raquel VARANDAS, Yan GE
PRODUCTION:
Production partner: ICONOCLAST
Production Service: FRIENDS&FAMILY
Director: Ibra AKE
Movement Director: Chris GRANT
Director Of Photography: Arseni KHACHATURAN
1st AD: Zaida FAKIH
Iconoclast Executive Producer : Jean DUHAMEL
Iconoclast Line Producer: Laragh STEWART
Friends&Family Exec Producer: Jed HEROLD
Friends&Family Executive Producer: Jeff GUILLOT
Friends&Family Line Producer: Julien LEMAITRE
Production Coordinator: Lucas DEMERDJIBACHIAN & Joy AUTULY
Production Designer : Leigh Ann REGAN-BARNES
Stylist: Yohanna LEBASI
1st assistant stylist: Robbie VAN MIERLO
Hair designer: Shunika TERRY
Nail artist: Terrence TERRY
Key Visuals and Print Campaign photographer: DeMarquis McDANIELS
Brand Content Director: Kirby McCLURE
Digitals Stills: Eric JORDAN
BTS Photographer and Director: Matt SWINSKY
POST-PRODUCTION:
Post-Production Partner: EVEREST
Post-Production Supervisor: Thomas ESPINOSA
Post-producer: Jean-Marie RAVOT
Editors: Adrianna LEGAY & Elodie FOUQUEAU
Colorist: Jean-Clément SORET / Company3 *
Track: "Like a Movie" by Labrinth
Sound Design, Sound Production, Music & Mix: Attention Aux Chiens
Sound director: Fabrice SMADJ
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