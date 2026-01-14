circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Provest Equity Partners and CTW Venture Partners Announce Strategic Joint Investment in Natural Fiber Welding Inc.

14 gennaio 2026 | 18.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Partnership Accelerates Innovation and Market Introduction of High-Performance, Plant-Based Materials Platform

PEORIA, Ill., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Fiber Welding Inc. NFW, a pioneer in high-performance, plant-based materials, today announced a strategic joint investment from Provest Equity Partners and CTW Venture Partners. The investment supports NFW's next phase of growth as the company accelerates commercialization and global scale of its breakthrough climate-tech, low-carbon materials platform.

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for NFW as it expands production of its flagship innovations enabled by proprietary green chemistry and materials science. These innovations include PLIANT™, the world's first naturally cured performance rubber outsole, and MIRUM®, the world's first all-natural, plastic-free leather alternative.

Together, PLIANT™ and MIRUM® form a scalable, regenerative circular materials platform designed to replace petroleum-based plastics and synthetic materials across multiple industries without compromising performance, durability, or aesthetics. The newly improved PLIANT™ is currently available to place orders, with broader market expansion underway.

"This partnership marks an important inflection point for NFW as we continue our mission of bringing sustainable, high-performance materials to market," said Steve Zika, Chief Executive Officer of NFW. "Provest's operator-driven approach aligns closely with our needs as demand from global brand partners continues to grow. Together with CTW, we are strengthening the foundation required to scale responsibly and advance the next generation of plant-based materials."

NFW has attracted backing from leading global brands and strategic investors, including BMW iVentures, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Allbirds, and Asahi Kasei, reflecting the company's potential to redefine the performance materials landscape.

The investment from Provest and CTW builds on this momentum with a focus on operational execution, manufacturing scale, product innovation, and long-term value creation.

"NFW represents the type of platform we seek to support, where breakthrough science meets real industrial relevance," said Suhas Uppalapati, Chairman of NFW and Managing Partner of Provest Equity Partners. "Our role is to help translate innovation into scalable, profitable growth as the company enters its next phase."

Following the investment, NFW will continue expanding relationships across footwear, fashion, automotive, and industrial markets while advancing its mission to replace fossil fuel based materials with regenerative, climate-aligned natural alternatives.

About Natural Fiber WeldingNatural Fiber Welding Inc., headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, is a materials science company pioneering high-performance, plastic-free materials made entirely from renewable plant inputs.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/provest-equity-partners-and-ctw-venture-partners-announce-strategic-joint-investment-in-natural-fiber-welding-inc-302661420.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN63384 en US Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Roma, turismo da record nel 2025: quasi 23 milioni di arrivi
Anguillara, trovati morti i genitori di Claudio Carlomagno: la videonews del nostro inviato
News to go
Ddl violenza su donne, Bongiorno presenta riformulazione del testo
News to go
Bonus 2026, quali sono e chi può beneficiarne
News to go
Sigarette, 5 euro in più per ogni pacchetto: al via raccolta firme
News to go
Bonus bollette 2026: sale la soglia Isee
News to go
Agroalimentare, nel 2025 export verso record di 73 miliardi
Funerali di Aba, lungo applauso e palloncini bianchi: in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto
Maltempo in Sicilia, danni ciclone Harry nel Messinese - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Bonus mobili 2026, detrazioni e agevolazioni
News to go
Milano-Cortina, scatta il maxi piano sicurezza
Giammetti: “Valentino era molto religioso, preghiera commovente” - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza