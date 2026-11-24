NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in infrared imaging, Raythink | Raytron Industrial is showcasing infrared inspection solutions for industrial automation at SPS 2026, from 24 to 26 November. At Hall 7A, Booth 623, its portfolio brings together short-wave infrared (SWIR) imaging for material and component inspection and thermography for process monitoring and equipment maintenance.

For semiconductor and photovoltaic manufacturing, the NS-615AS-10GE SWIR camera captures images through silicon, revealing details inaccessible to visible-light cameras. Its 640 × 512 resolution, 10GigE interface, and full-frame imaging at up to 825 frames per second support high-speed industrial vision, while the wider SWIR display covers material identification and sorting on automated production lines.

Thermal imaging complements these inspection capabilities by revealing temperature distribution and changes during operation. The TN660 High Frame Rate Fixed-Mount Thermal Camera monitors an operating circuit board at 640 × 512 resolution and 120 Hz full-frame output, helping engineers track rapid thermal changes, identify component hotspots, and assess thermal performance. The Turing F1280 Uncooled Infrared Module provides live 1280 × 1024 images on the stand's display and supports industrial temperature measurement for continuous process monitoring and equipment condition assessment.

The portfolio extends to high-temperature monitoring in metallurgy, glass manufacturing and casting with the TN460U Ultra-high Temperature Thermal Camera, and to equipment integration with the SE5 thermal module.

At Hall 7A, Booth 623, live demonstrations continue until 26 November, with technical specialists on hand to discuss specific inspection needs and applications.

Raytron Industrial, formerly known as Raythink, is a brand of Raytron Technology specialising in infrared thermal imaging for industrial and security applications. For more information, please visit www.raythink-tech.com or contact sales@raythink-tech.com.

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