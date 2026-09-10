REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G Arrives with a 9,210mAh Battery That Is Built for Years

REDMI Note Series, with over 500 million devices shipped across more than 100 markets, now delivers its most powerful battery ever on Pro Max model: 9,210mAh, up to 3 days of use on a single charge, and battery health lasting up to 6 years.

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaomi unveiled REDMI Note 17 Series, expanding its best-selling lineup with four new models, including the first-ever Pro Max variant. Featuring larger batteries, fast charging, REDMI Titan Quality, flagship-grade experience, and a bold new design, the series offers a new level of mid-range reliability.

"REDMI Note Series has continually made premium products more accessible, and delivered premium quality across every product we make," says Anne Wang, REDMI marketing director at Xiaomi International. "Guided by that focus, it has earned the trust of users around the globe throughout its 12-year history, with more than a dozen generations and over 500 million shipments worldwide."

REDMI Note 17 Series builds on that foundation with a six-year "built for years" commitment. Designed to REDMI Titan Quality standards, the Pro models are the industry's first to earn TÜV SÜD 5-star Titan Quality Certification across battery performance, drop and water resistance.

REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G is equipped with a 9,210mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery that delivers up to three days of use on a single charge and a full day of power in just 20 minutes of charging under Boost Mode, backed by 100W HyperCharge and 27W reverse charging. Its smart battery management system helps maintain battery health for up to 6 years.

For durability, it features REDMI Titan Structure with IP66/IP68 dust and water resistance, 2-meter water resistance tested for 72 hours, and Wet Touch Technology 2.0. Certified for 3-meter drop resistance by SGS with Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 and reinforced internal architecture, it handles accidental drops and daily wear with ease.

The series features a refreshed design with a comfortable grip, while the Pro Max model stands out with a photochromic Cloud Blush finish. REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G also packs a 6.83-inch 1.5K display with 3,500 nits peak brightness, Xiaomi HyperAI, and a camera system with true-to-life portrait capture, dual‑video, and 4K recording, alongside AI Creativity Assistant.

*For complete product specifications, features, performance data, pricing, and availability information, please refer to Xiaomi's local official website.

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