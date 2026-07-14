REPT BATTERO Retains No.1 Globally in Residential Energy Storage Cell Shipments for H1 2026

SHANGHAI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REPT BATTERO has once again been ranked No.1 globally in residential energy storage battery cells for the first half of 2026, according to the latest shipment rankings jointly released by ICCSINO and NECI. The company also ranked No.2 globally in commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage cell shipments.

The latest rankings coincide with another period of strong business growth. According to its preliminary financial results, REPT BATTERO expects revenue of €1.87–1.96 billion (RMB 14.5–15.2 billion) for the first half of 2026, representing year-on-year growth of approximately 52.8%–60.1%. Net profit is projected to reach €90–110 million (RMB 700–850 million), exceeding the company's total net profit for the whole of 2025.

REPT BATTERO's residential storage business has been built on continuous product innovation since entering the market in 2019. After pioneering the industry's mainstream 50Ah residential storage cell platform, the company expanded its portfolio with 72Ah, 100Ah, 280Ah, 314Ah and the latest WENDING® 392Ah cell, creating a comprehensive platform supporting residential storage, commercial and industrial storage, and utility-scale energy storage.

Rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach, REPT BATTERO develops application-specific solutions for different regions. High-cycle-life products are designed for mature markets such as Europe and Australia, while cost-optimized solutions address the growing demand across Southeast Asia and Africa.

According to third-party market research, three of Europe's five most recognized residential battery brands use REPT BATTERO battery cells. The company is also a core battery cell supplier to leading residential ESS providers in Australia.

In present, REPT BATTERO residential battery cells are deployed across Europe, Australia, North America, South Africa and Southeast Asia, where they have established a strong reputation for safety, durability and long-term reliability.

To support its expanding international business, REPT BATTERO has established a "Global Standard, Local Delivery" framework that combines globally standardized quality and project management with localized execution tailored to regional regulations, grid requirements and customer needs. This framework has already been implemented across projects in Australia and Europe and will continue expanding into North America and Southeast Asia, enabling customers to benefit from globally consistent standards together with responsive local support.

Following its No.1 global ranking in residential energy storage cells and No.2 position in C&I energy storage cells, REPT BATTERO will continue investing in battery innovation, advanced manufacturing and global delivery capabilities to support the next stage of global energy storage growth.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rept-battero-retains-no1-globally-in-residential-energy-storage-cell-shipments-for-h1-2026-302824942.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.