RISO Launches New ComColor GN Series: High-speed Inkjet Printers Delivering up to 180 ppm

- Proprietary Heatless, Oil-based Pigment Ink Technology Combines High Productivity with Eco-friendly Engineering for High-volume Printing -

TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION ("RISO") has announced the launch of the ComColor GN Series, its latest lineup of ultra-high-speed full-color inkjet printers. Tailored for transactional documents (e.g., invoices), manuals, and enveloped mailings via modular options, the series combines RISO's heatless, oil-based pigment ink technology with robust production capabilities to elevate productivity without compromising quality or sustainability.

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100290/202610097635/_prw_PI1fl_f01zIUmB.jpg

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100290/202610097635/_prw_PI2fl_BF3A59LG.jpg

1. High Productivity and Heatless Inkjet TechnologyThe flagship ComColor GN9830 delivers a world-leading simplex print speed of 180 ppm(*). Stationary, in-line printheads ensure smooth, continuous feeding. Optimized startup, cleaning, and sleep recovery, paired with optional high-speed scanning, significantly accelerate print workflows.

Using proprietary oil-based pigment ink, the series features a heatless printing process. Unlike laser printers applying heat and pressure, it prevents paper curling to keep sheets flat. This ensures stable duplex printing and enables seamless post-processing, including automatic sorting, stapling, and booklet binding.

2. Vibrant Quality and Enhanced Media HandlingNewly formulated ink and advanced printheads expand the color gamut and density for vibrant reproduction. Improved transport stability and precise ink placement ensure professional output with sharper images, crisp barcodes, and fine text across various paper types, including envelopes and postcards.

3. Eco-friendly Engineering and Energy EfficiencyThe heatless process lowers weekly energy consumption (TEC value) for energy-efficient operation. Incorporating 15% recycled plastic resin -- a threefold increase compared to previous models -- the main unit reduces lifecycle carbon emissions. Users can also track estimated CO2 reductions directly on the printer's color touch screen.

For more details about the ComColor GN Series, please visit RISO's product page: https://www.riso.co.jp/english/product/comcolor/gn/index.html

Note on Product Information:Product names, specifications, and launch dates may vary by country or region. For detailed specifications and regional availability, please contact local RISO sales offices or distributors.

(*) Available on ComColor GN9830. A4 long-edge feed, simplex, continuous printing in standard density setting, and using the Face Down Tray. Based on office color printers using cut sheet commercially available as of April 2026 (Source: Data Supply Inc.)

About RISO KAGAKU CORPORATIONFounded in Tokyo, Japan, on September 2, 1946, as a mimeograph business, RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION began developing ink shortly after. Guided by its development policy of "Creating fundamentally unique products," RISO evolved from an office supply provider into a leading printing equipment manufacturer with a product lineup including RISO digital duplicators and VALEZUS production printers. Celebrating its 80th anniversary in September 2026, RISO's products and services are now widely used in over 190 countries and regions.

Please visit the official websites:Corporate Website: https://www.riso.co.jp/englishGlobal Website: https://www.riso.com

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