SANY Heavy Truck Debuts Production-Ready Electric Truck Portfolio at IAA Transportation 2026

SE636, customer test drives and an established service network underline SANY's long-term commitment to Europe

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Heavy Truck, together with Putzmeister, a member of SANY Group, has made its debut at IAA Transportation 2026 under the theme "Here to Stay," presenting a production-ready portfolio of battery-electric commercial vehicles developed for European transport operations.

The display is led by the SE636 battery-electric heavy-duty truck and also includes battery-electric cargo and concrete mixer trucks, demonstrating SANY's capabilities across multiple commercial transport applications.

Production-ready technology for European operations

Built on a 4x2 chassis, the SE636 features a 636 kWh battery system, a stated range of up to 500 kilometers and a curb weight of 10.9 metric tons. The vehicle has received EU Whole Vehicle Type Approval and is already operating in Germany, Türkiye and other European markets. According to SANY, it is the first mass-produced battery-electric heavy-duty truck from a Chinese manufacturer to receive EU WVTA.

At the opening-day media briefing, Kevin Eichele, responsible for product and business development for SANY–Putzmeister electric heavy-duty trucks, said the company is pursuing a long-term European strategy centered on commercially available vehicles validated through European certification and real-world fleet operations.

Customer experience backed by operating data

SANY provided a two-kilometer test route at the show, allowing fleet operators, logistics customers and industry media from Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and other markets to experience the vehicles directly. Participants highlighted smooth acceleration, energy-recovery performance and low interior noise levels.

More than 70,000 SANY electric heavy-duty trucks have entered operation worldwide. Since beginning localized European operations in 2022, the company's electric commercial vehicles have entered 15 European markets and accumulated more than 20 million kilometers of combined operating mileage.

Local support for long-term fleet operation

SANY has built a Europe-wide customer support framework to ensure long-term fleet uptime. Working with established local service partners, the company gives customers access to approximately 650 workshops for routine maintenance, diagnostics and repairs, together with 24/7 roadside assistance. SANY's European service teams also provide specialist technical support for complex service requirements.

SANY's IAA Transportation debut marks a broader step in its long-term commitment to Europe, bringing together production-ready technology, proven operating experience and localized support. As transport electrification accelerates, SANY will continue strengthening its European presence and advancing practical, scalable zero-emission solutions that help shape a more efficient and sustainable future for commercial transport.

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