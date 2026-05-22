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Shanghai Electric Marks International Day for Biological Diversity with Localized Green Practices

22 maggio 2026 | 09.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity on May 22, Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727) is highlighting localized green practices across its factories and project sites, underscoring how industrial projects can reduce environmental impact and support biodiversity through site-specific actions.

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This year's theme, "Acting locally for global impact", calls for global sustainability commitments to be translated into local action. For industrial enterprises, biodiversity protection starts with practical steps at the project and site levels, from cleaner energy use to stronger environmental management. Shanghai Electric's projects in China and Malaysia demonstrate how this approach can be applied in different operating environments.

The Mianchuan Wind Power Project — China's Yangtze River basin's first large-scale renewable-energy-powered "Zero-Carbon Island" — reflects this localized approach. In May 2025, the project, featuring 18 EW5.6N-202 wind turbines custom-designed by Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group for local island conditions, was fully connected to the grid and became commercially operational in September.

The turbines, integrated with energy storage and photovoltaics to form a clean microgrid, generate 244 million kWh annually to power 32,000 residents while delivering more than 200 million kWh of green electricity to areas beyond the island. The project saves 96,000 tons of standard coal and cuts CO₂ emissions by 240,000 tons per year, creates 500 local jobs, and contributes 200 million yuan in annual output value and 15 million yuan (USD 2.2 million) in taxes and profits.

Customized low-wind-speed turbines adapted to complex island conditions enable a coordinated "wind-solar-storage" system, creating a replicable zero-carbon transformation model for Yangtze River islands and resolving the island's long-standing single-power-source challenge while preserving the ecological environment and biodiversity.

In Sarawak, Malaysia, Shanghai Electric also commissioned the 500-kV Similajau‑Bunut transmission line, a 106-kilometer project that demonstrates how infrastructure development can be carried out with attention to local ecosystems and communities.

Throughout the project, Shanghai Electric implemented a systematic HSSE management approach and reported zero environmental liability events or major community conflicts. The project achieved 100% compliance in wastewater discharge and waste segregation, with no pollution incidents, wildlife casualties, or harm to the surrounding ecosystem, demonstrating harmonious coexistence with nature.

Looking ahead, Shanghai Electric will continue to apply localized green practices across its operations and project sites, supporting biodiversity protection while helping industrial projects reduce their environmental footprint. More biodiversity conservation practices can be found in the video.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986010/Shanghai_Electric.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/5984108/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghai-electric-marks-international-day-for-biological-diversity-with-localized-green-practices-302779963.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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