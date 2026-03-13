Slow Road to Hainan will soon be aired on the Discovery

HAIKOU, China, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Hainan Coastal Scenic Highway Short Documentary Series Slow Road to Hainan, presented by Hainan Broadcasting Station (HMG), produced by Hainan Dianguang Media Film Co., Ltd., and co-created with Discovery, was released. This 8-episode documentary, each 25 minutes long, follows multiple groups of Chinese and foreign guests on their journey around Hainan Island. It weaves together the ecological treasures, cultural heritage, and development dynamics of the Hainan Ring Road, allowing viewers to understand the diverse charm of Hainan—hidden in its mountains and seas and integrated into its everyday life—through the leisurely pace of "slow travel." The program was broadcast on CCTV-9 and Hainan TV at the end of 2025. The international version will premiere on the Discovery from March 15 to April 5, 2026, with two episodes airing every Sunday at 20:05 (local time).

The documentary uses multiple narrative threads to delve into the unique stories along the Hainan Ring Road, vividly showcasing the ecological beauty, cultural heritage, and development vitality of Hainan. It tells the stories of several groups of people from different countries, age groups and backgrounds who embarked on a journey along the Hainan Ring Road, embarking on a rich and fascinating journey of exploring nature, reconnecting with local ecosystems, and finding themselves, ultimately achieving spiritual fulfillment. Along the way, the Hainan Ring Road connects natural ecological landscapes, artistic and cultural treasures, and lifestyle initiatives, presenting a unique perspective on Hainan. The stunning natural scenery, the green ecological image, the emerging development concepts, and the integrated diverse cultures all brought a transformative experience to their journeys.

Through the panoramic perspectives of several main groups on the road, the program showcases both the vibrant present of Hainan and envisions a dynamic future; the touching moments and beauty found in the details of travel and life transcend national borders, encouraging viewers to slow down and appreciate the journey.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/slow-road-to-hainan-will-soon-be-aired-on-the-discovery-302712098.html

