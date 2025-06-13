circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 11:47
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

SNEC 2025｜Hithium Defines a New Benchmark for Energy Storage Safety with the World's First All Open-Door Large-Scale Fire Test

13 giugno 2025 | 11.47
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 11, 2025, at the 18th SNEC, Hithium, a leading global energy storage technology company, held a product safety technology sharing event themed Leading the Future, Forged for Safety and unveiled the full results of the world's first all open-door large-scale fire test of its ∞Block 5MWh energy storage system, and was also awarded the large-scale fire test certification by international testing authority UL Solutions.

Hualei Wang, project manager for the fire test, shared an overview of the test background and key details. A video of the open-door fire test was also shown on-site, offering a comprehensive view of the test procedure, technical highlights, and results.

The open-door fire test was initiated by intentionally heating eight battery cells inside container A to trigger thermal runaway, causing propagation between cells. As the battery's pressure relief vents opened, an ignition system ignited the released gases, initiating full combustion with the container doors kept wide open to allow continuous oxygen flow. This setup maximized heat exposure to adjacent containers B, C, and D. The test was conducted under four extreme conditions: all open-door combustion, dual 15 cm extreme spacing, fire suppression system deactivated, and 100% State of Charge (SOC).

The completion of the test was made possible by Hithium's multi-layered safety architecture, spanning the cell, module, and system levels. At the cell level, heat-resistant anode/cathode materials, functional electrolyte additives, and high-temperature separators raised thermal thresholds. At the module level, low-conductivity insulation and flame-retardant top covers minimized propagation risk. At the system level, a high-strength container frame and heat-resistant enclosure materials maintained structural stability under extreme heat.

At the event, UL Solutions awarded Hithium a certification for the large-scale fire test, recognizing its compliance with UL 9540A and NFPA 855 standards. Qifeng Xiao, General Manager of the Energy and Automation Division, Asia Pacific at UL Solutions, stated at the certification ceremony, "Hithium's pioneering open-door extreme fire test was the first to be conducted under full oxygen exposure—far beyond the industry standard closed-door with explosion vent fire test model. The positive outcome not only validated the system's self-contained fire protection, but also established a valuable reference for the development of global energy storage safety standards through the world's first open-door fire test."

This pioneering fire test not only demonstrated Hithium's strong technical capabilities but also reflected its full confidence in the safety performance of its energy storage systems through a fully transparent testing process, contributing important data and practices to the industry. Hithium will continue to invest in safety innovation—tightening the "seatbelt" for the global transition to green energy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710407/Hithium_Booth.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/snec-2025hithium-defines-a-new-benchmark-for-energy-storage-safety-with-the-worlds-first-all-open-door-large-scale-fire-test-302481047.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN09880 en US ICT Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Attacco all'Iran, Israele colpisce siti nucleari e vertici militari
Roma, microcar investita da tram: la dinamica, videoselfie da nostro inviato sul posto
Taormina, fan in delirio per Henry Cavill: "Felice di essere qui"
News to go
Allarme Onu: "122 milioni di sfollati 'forzati' nel mondo"
Usa, continuano scontri tra autorità e manifestanti in varie città: cosa sta succedendo
News to go
Migranti, scoperta truffa sul click day. Meloni: "Combattiamo l'illegalità"
News to go
Acconto Imu 2025, cosa c'è da sapere
Luca Zingaretti: "Il segreto tra me e Luisa Ranieri? La verità, ma con dolcezza"
News to go
Vacanze estive sempre più care per gli italiani: la denuncia
News to go
Referendum, Schlein: "Grazie a oltre 14 milioni di persone che hanno deciso di votare"
News to go
Attacco aereo russo su Ucraina, Polonia allerta i caccia
News to go
Volkswagen, 20mila posti di lavoro in meno entro 2030


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza