TD Brings its Global Asset Management Businesses Under One Name

TD Global Investment Solutions will become TD Asset Management, simplifying how clients engage with the firm globally

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Global Investment Solutions will now operate under the TD Asset Management (TDAM) name, creating one consistent global brand across the firm's institutional and retail asset management businesses. Additionally, Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. (TD Epoch) has changed its name to TD Asset Management (US) Inc. (TDAM US). Both TD Asset Management Inc. and TDAM US will offer their products and services under the TDAM name. The change applies across all markets and jurisdictions, bringing TDAM's asset management capabilities together under one global brand.

"Our unified brand creates a clearer market presence and a more consistent experience for our clients around the world," says David Sykes, Chief Executive Officer, TDAM and Executive Vice President, TD Bank Group. "By bringing our capabilities under one name, we can make it easier for clients to understand and access the breadth of investment expertise we offer."

Key Takeaways:

A simpler, more connected experience for clients

These changes do not affect TDAM's investment approach. Investment teams, portfolio managers, investment philosophies, and service teams remain unchanged.

"Our focus at TDAM has always been to put our clients at the centre of everything we do. That commitment is reflected in how we innovate, pursue investment excellence and build strong relationships to tailor solutions that aim to deliver better outcomes and help clients achieve their investment goals," says Sykes.

Building on a legacy of trusted investment expertise

With over 35 years of investment experience, TDAM offers fundamental equity strategies, including free cash flow strategies, quantitative and passive equities, fixed income across credit qualities, global multi-asset and derivatives solutions, commodities, and, in certain jurisdictions, private markets, including real estate, infrastructure, private debt and mortgages.

Under the unified brand, TDAM will continue to deliver disciplined investment management and draw on its global capabilities to support a broad range of investment objectives.

FAQ:

What is changing across TD Asset Management?

We will now operate under a unified global brand, effective October 30, 2026. There will be no changes to TDAM's investment approach, investment teams, portfolio managers, investment philosophies, and service teams.

Why is this change happening?

A unified brand creates a clearer market presence for our clients around the world.

Will the change impact any investment offerings?

These changes do not affect the management of assets or the firm's investment approach. Investment teams, portfolio managers, investment philosophies, and service teams remain unchanged.

About TD Asset Management

TD Asset Management (TDAM) is a global asset manager committed to helping clients achieve their investment objectives1. We are proud to serve institutional, intermediary and individual investors with solutions designed to address their evolving needs. Our specialized expertise and diverse perspectives enable us to navigate changing markets while pursuing long-term outcomes. TDAM offers a broad range of investment capabilities across public and private markets: fundamental equity strategies such as free cash flow-driven approaches, quantitative and passive equities; fixed income mandates across the credit quality spectrum; and alternative offerings such as commodities.

1 TD Asset Management represents TD Asset Management Inc. which operates in Canada and TD Asset Management (US), Inc. which operates in the U.S. Both entities are affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. TD Asset Management products are also available through a network of affiliated and unaffiliated distributors. Please contact our distribution partners to find out more.

The information contained herein is for information purposes only. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable. The information does not provide financial, legal, tax, accounting or investment advice. Particular investment, tax or trading strategies should be evaluated relative to each individual's objectives and risk tolerance. This material is not an offer to any person in any jurisdiction where unlawful or unauthorized. These materials have not been reviewed by and are not registered with any securities or other regulatory authority in jurisdictions where we operate. Any general discussion or opinions contained within these materials regarding securities, real assets or market conditions represent our view or the view of the source cited. Unless otherwise indicated, such view is as of the date noted and is subject to change. Information about the portfolio holdings, asset allocation or diversification is historical and is subject to change.

® The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

For further information: Jillian Tanouye, TD Bank Group, Jillian.Tanouye@td.com

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