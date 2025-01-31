circle x black
comunicato stampa

Terra Drone Launches Japan-Made Indoor Inspection Drone "Terra Xross 1"

01 febbraio 2025 | 00.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Drone Corporation, recognized as the No.1 Drone Service Provider in the world for 2024, has announced the simultaneous release of its in-house developed indoor inspection drone, "Terra Xross 1", in Japan and the United States. Featuring advanced technologies, "Terra Xross 1" ensures stable flight performance, even in challenging indoor conditions, with affordable initial costs.

Indoor inspections often face challenges such as dangerous working environments and operational cost inefficiencies. However, conventional drone solutions have seen limited adoption due to unstable flight performance and high initial costs. To address these issues, Terra Drone developed the "Terra Xross 1" enabling stable flight without requiring advanced operation skills, even in unstable indoor conditions. It is priced at approximately one-third of its competitors, making it accessible to a broader range of customers.

"Terra Xross 1," boasts five key features designed to achieve stable flight in challenging indoor inspection environments, all at an affordable price.

"Terra Xross 1" is designed for a wide range of industries and applications, including infrastructure inspection, mining mapping, disaster survey, and security monitoring. By providing "Terra Xross 1", Terra Drone continues to be committed to driving safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, unlocking new possibilities for users of all experience levels in the indoor inspection industry.

Terra DroneTerra Drone was recognized as the No.1 Drone Service Provider in the world for 2024 and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market (Stock Code: 278A) on November 29 of the same year.Website: https://terra-drone.net/global/

More Information: https://terra-drone.pages.dev/en/Inquiry Form: https://pdt.terra-drone.net/l/1016432/2025-01-28/48z6r

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608674/Terra_Xross1_KV.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608680/Terra_Drone_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/terra-drone-launches-japan-made-indoor-inspection-drone-terra-xross-1-302364303.html

