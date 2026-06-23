The Ultimate European Home Fit: SAMDUO Reshapes the Energy Landscape with the World's Slimmest Solar Battery

AMSTERDAM, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMDUO introduced its groundbreaking Nex Series at the Product Reveal event, The Slim Power Revolution, in Amsterdam, bringing together tech and energy journalists, key influencers, and retail buyers. Spearheaded by the Red Dot Design Award-winning Nex E6000, ultra-compact Nex E6000H, and mega power P2800 Pro, the new lineup fundamentally changes the landscape of European energy storage, ensuring households protect their solar investments and transition without financial losses by the end of the Dutch net-metering scheme.

Maximizing Space for Dutch Living

During the live keynote presentation, SAMDUO demonstrated how it successfully eliminates the decades-long trade-off between high battery capacity and bulky, metallic hardware that traditionally cluttered garages or hallways. By contrast, the Nex E6000 features a premium, crystal-clear 3mm tempered glass front and a slim 11.9 cm profile that hugs the wall seamlessly, while the Nex E6000H packs identical power into a compact, 23 L form factor designed to nestle perfectly into underutilized room corners.

Power, Scale, and Intelligence

The Nex E Series delivers 6 kWh of capacity alongside 2600 W bidirectional AC power. Outfitted with a law-compliant 800 W on-grid output and all-in-one chassis design, it allows for immediate, effortless plug-and-play installation. As the household's energy needs grow, the system easily scales from a single 6 kWh module up to a 90 kWh battery system by connecting up to 15 units. Utilizing premium cells from tier-1 global providers, the battery maintains exceptional stability during rigorous Nail Penetration Tests and is rated for a long-lasting 10,000 cycles.

The entire series is powered by SAMDUO Intelligence™, an AI-driven ecosystem that tracks dynamic electricity pricing, weather forecasts, and TOU patterns to automatically generate an optimized 24-hour energy plan. At the core of this ecosystem is the PowerMesh™, which coordinates PV systems, batteries, smart meters, and appliances in real time across generations. Safety is anchored by the DuoShield™ protection framework, where every cell features a dual-layer auto-mitigation safety alert system.

Versatile Options for Every Home

While the Nex E Series is engineered to answer space-conscious residential needs, the Red Dot-awarded Nex P2800 Pro acts as the ultimate solar maximizer. Featuring a massive 3600 W PV input across 4 independent MPPTs, an integrated 2400 W inverter, and modular expansion from 2.73 to 16.41 kWh via up to 5 stackable batteries, it is built for maximum solar yield. It includes an Open API natively compatible with over 800 energy providers and all the SAMDUO core technologies.

A Vision for True Energy Sovereignty

During the closing remarks, leadership emphasized that true energy independence means adapting to the daily rhythms of modern families. "You are the one to decide when to use it and when to keep it," stated Kallen Lee, General Manager at SAMDUO. "That's what 'Own Your Power' is all about."

The Nex E6000 and Nex E6000H are available at a price of €1,999 (with VAT). Check SAMDUO website for availability.

About SAMDUO

SAMDUO is a home-energy brand designed for European living. Before development, our team spent two months visiting 200+ homes across six European cities to understand local energy frustrations first-hand. We turn those insights into hardware, built on our parent company's over two decades of micron-level precision manufacturing and high-end residential energy storage—where zero tolerance, strict material control, and the highest standard of safety are embedded in our DNA.

Website: https://www.samduo.com/ ; https://www.samduo.nl/ ; https://www.samduo.de/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/samduoFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61586069997800Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samduo_energy/Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Samduo-c8g

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2998138/KV.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931337/Logo_600dpi_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-ultimate-european-home-fit-samduo-reshapes-the-energy-landscape-with-the-worlds-slimmest-solar-battery-302807595.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.