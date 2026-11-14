The Written Word Remains: YSTUDIO Unveils 2026 Brand Day Gift Box and New "Inner Universe" Pen Series

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Messages can now be sent and unsent with a single tap. In this era of instant communication, how long has it been since we last received words truly worth keeping? Taiwanese premium stationery brand YSTUDIO today unveiled its 2026 Brand Day Gift Box and the new "Inner Universe" series of its classic retractable ballpoint pen. These new offerings gently invite everyone to slow down, pick up a pen, and experience "The Weight of Words."

2026 Brand Day Gift Box: A Key to Century-Old Sentiments

In the past, a letter could not be taken back once it was mailed, and that extra moment of thought before pen met paper is exactly what made each message so precious. This year, the Brand Day Gift Box is built around the key as its central symbol. Each box holds one randomly selected, one-of-a-kind original postcard from a century ago, accompanied by a story booklet in which AI interprets the postcard and its message.

The set also includes a Brand Day exclusive blank postcard and a stamp-shaped brass bookmark, inviting the recipient to write down the words they have always wanted to say but never have. As YSTUDIO puts it: "Writing unlocks the soul."

The "Inner Universe" Series: Classic Retractable Ballpoint Pens in New Hues

Alongside the gift box, YSTUDIO introduces two new colors for the classic retractable ballpoint pen in its core collection: Still Star Gray and Moonlight Silver. Finished with an advanced electroplating process, the new pens offer enhanced durability and a comfortable feel in the hand.

Together with the original brass, the two new colors form the "Inner Universe" series. Taking the universe within each of us as their color inspiration, they gather that imagery and bring it back to the inner world of every writer.

"We believe that through writing, people can connect with one another and come to know themselves better," said Yi Liao, founder of YSTUDIO, who still makes a habit of writing cards to the important people in his life.

To explore the new releases and find your own writing companion, please visit: https://reurl.cc/eQN2AK

About YSTUDIO

Founded in Taiwan in 2012, YSTUDIO is dedicated to sharing the power of words and the culture of writing. Working primarily in brass, the brand creates premium stationery designed to accompany the act of writing. With a deep affection for words and a passion for materials, YSTUDIO hopes to encourage people to enjoy writing and to feel the emotion and weight that words carry. Guided by thoughtful design, the brand crafts objects made for everyday life, for everyone who lives each day with intention.

Focused on making good objects, YSTUDIO seeks to build warm connections through writing. Today, its products are sold in 36 countries, with a presence in cities including Paris, Milan, London, Copenhagen, New York, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Bangkok, as well as in Nigeria and Israel. Through its stationery, online services, brand collaborations, and healing courses, YSTUDIO reaches people around the world, creating memorable experiences that inspire more people to write.

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