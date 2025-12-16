circle x black
THIRDREALITY Releases Smart Color Bulb ZL4 (E27) for the European Market

16 dicembre 2025 | 09.01
BERLIN, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRDREALITY is pleased to introduce the Smart Color Bulb ZL4 (E27), expanding its Zigbee lighting lineup into the European market. Over the past year, following the release of the U.S. version, the company has received steady feedback from European customers who expressed a preference for an E27 option that aligns with local fixtures and everyday usage habits. In response, the ZL4 was developed with careful consideration of these needs.

Many customers across Europe shared two recurring expectations: a bulb that fits standard E27 sockets commonly used in households, and a Zigbee device capable of helping strengthen mesh coverage in homes with thicker walls or extended room layouts. These practical, everyday considerations played an important role in shaping the ZL4 and ensuring it addresses the scenarios most frequently encountered in European living spaces.

Built on the Zigbee 3.0 standard, the Smart Color Bulb ZL4 works with a wide range of compatible hubs, including Home Assistant (ZHA / Zigbee2MQTT), Amazon Echo devices with built-in Zigbee, SmartThings, Aeotec, Homey, Hubitat, THIRDREALITY Hub Gen2 Plus. A Zigbee hub is required.

In addition to providing millions of RGB colors, 2700K–6500K tunable white, and 1%–100% brightness adjustment, the ZL4 also functions as a Zigbee repeater. This feature supports more robust mesh performance, helping improve communication stability throughout multi-room homes—an important consideration in many European apartments and houses.

Through compatible Zigbee hubs, users can adjust lighting remotely, set schedules, create scenes, and enable voice control. Integration with Apple Home and Google Home is available via the Smart Bridge MZ1 (sold separately), and OTA firmware updates ensure sustained reliability over time.

Designed in the familiar A60/E27 format, the ZL4 fits naturally into a wide range of residential and commercial lighting environments, including homes, apartments, cafés, and hospitality spaces. Its Zigbee communication method also supports lower energy consumption compared with many Wi-Fi-based lighting solutions.

THIRDREALITY appreciates the thoughtful feedback from its European users. The launch of the ZL4 reflects the company's ongoing commitment to offering products that align with regional needs while delivering stable, dependable performance for everyday use.

