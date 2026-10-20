ThreatModeler Launches NexusAI to Close the Gap Between Development Speed and Security

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

ThreatModeler, a leader in AI-powered threat modeling and continuous security intelligence, today announced the launch of NexusAI, its new AI-powered threat modeling partner within the ThreatModeler Nexus platform. NexusAI helps enterprises automate more of the work involved in creating, analyzing, and maintaining threat models, enabling security teams to scale their impact without scaling manual effort.

As AI accelerates application development, security teams face growing pressure to assess more applications, respond to architectural changes, and manage risk without slowing innovation. NexusAI addresses this challenge by taking on the heavy lifting of threat modeling, helping organizations bring security into the flow of development while keeping security experts in control of critical decisions.

NexusAI brings agentic automation to the threat modeling process, taking on the heavy lifting of understanding application architecture, analyzing threats and security requirements, identifying changes, and proposing updates for human review. Rather than simply generating a one-time threat model, NexusAI works within the ThreatModeler Nexus platform, combining AI-driven automation with connected organizational security knowledge, development workflows, and enterprise governance.

"Generating a threat model with AI is only the beginning," said Kevin Gallagher, CEO of ThreatModeler. "The real opportunity is making that intelligence useful long after the first model is created. With NexusAI, we're connecting threat modeling to development and building on the security knowledge organizations already have, so security becomes smarter, more consistent, and more valuable over time."

Let AI Do the Heavy Lifting

NexusAI introduces intelligent automation across three critical areas:

Connected Security Intelligence That Builds Over Time

NexusAI is powered by ThreatModeler Nexus, the enterprise platform that connects threat modeling with organizational security knowledge and development workflows.

At its core, the Secure Design Graph connects application architecture, threats, requirements, mitigations, and security decisions, allowing teams to build on existing knowledge rather than starting from scratch.

Through integrations with development tools, Nexus brings threat modeling closer to where software is built, helping security teams maintain oversight while developers receive relevant security guidance within their existing workflows.

The launch follows the combination of ThreatModeler and IriusRisk earlier in 2026 and the introduction of the unified ThreatModeler Nexus platform in July, marking the next step in making enterprise threat modeling more automated, connected, and scalable.

To learn more or see NexusAI in action, visit www.threatmodeler.ai

About ThreatModeler

ThreatModeler is a leader in AI-powered threat modeling and continuous security intelligence. The ThreatModeler Nexus platform helps organizations automate threat modeling, scale security knowledge, and keep security aligned with modern development.

Powered by the Secure Design Graph and NexusAI, ThreatModeler transforms threat modeling into a living source of security intelligence that evolves alongside your software. The Secure Design Graph captures architecture, security decisions, mitigations, and organizational knowledge, creating a dynamic system of record that becomes smarter with every application. AI-powered automation keeps threat models current, streamlines security workflows, and integrates directly into tools developers and security teams already use, enabling organizations to build secure software at AI speed.

Trusted by leading enterprises worldwide and backed by 14 patents, ThreatModeler helps security teams reduce manual effort, strengthen governance, scale threat modeling across thousands of applications, and continuously improve their security posture in the age of AI.

Media Contact: Nicole Gates | nicole.gates@threatmodeler.com

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