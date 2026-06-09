Three Prestigious Industry Accolades in One Week: HIZENERGY Solidifies Its C&I Energy Storage Benchmark Status

HEFEI, China, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- June 2026 marks a remarkable milestone for HIZENERGY, as the brand secured three authoritative industry awards within a single week. Backed by robust technical capabilities and market performance, HIZENERGY has firmly established itself as a leading benchmark in the global commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage sector.

These three honours recognise HIZENERGY's outstanding execution capabilities, robust growth momentum and professional system integration expertise, offering powerful, authoritative proof of the brand's all-round comprehensive strength.

Driven by Independent Innovation: Growth Built on Core Strength

Four years of solid development has established HIZENERGY as a trusted new energy player. To date, we have deployed over 6,000 energy storage units across 1,800+ project sites, delivering solutions to dozens of industrial sectors nationwide.

Our robust market presence stems from end-to-end in-house R&D, multi-scenario adaptability and full-lifecycle professional services. Our Enerbox series provides dependable smart power management for textile, hardware, food manufacturing and large commercial complexes alike.

Proven Projects: Performance Earns Industry Recognition

Quality projects are the cornerstone of market trust. A leading manufacturer in Hengyang, Hunan faced unstable power supply and high electricity costs. Our team delivered a tailored 9MW/18.576MWh smart energy storage system, comprising 72 ES125-2 units with six independent grid connections. Boasting millisecond-level response, the system runs flawlessly 24/7 all year round.

It achieves an annual discharge of over 11 million kWh, generating annual savings of more than RMB 5 million for the client.

Premium Integrated Solutions: Elevating C&I Energy Storage Standards

Today's commercial & industrial (C&I) energy storage demands far more than basic component assembly. Our premium integrated solutions excel in full-scenario compatibility, precise process control and long-term reliability.

Our all-in-one systems operate steadily in extremely cold, coastal salt-fog areas, solar-storage hybrid setups and centralised energy storage projects. Backed by four core technologies — power electronic control, smart thermal management, cloud dispatching and comprehensive safety protection — our products deliver consistent efficiency amid complex operating conditions.

About HIZENERGY

HIZENERGY specializes in delivering energy storage system solutions for C&I applications, built around its self-developed PCS as the core technology. The company is dedicated to tackling the key challenges and fulfilling the critical demands of energy storage in the C&I sector. Guided by its mission "Flexible Energy for All", HIZENERGY strives to provide its C&I customers with highly efficient, intelligent, safe and reliable energy storage solutions. For more information, visit us at www.hizenergy-ess.com.

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