TIME-Recognized NestWorks C500 to Showcase Desktop CNC Manufacturing at Formnext 2026

SHENZHEN, China and FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NestWorks will showcase its C500 desktop CNC machine at Formnext 2026, taking place November 17–20 in Frankfurt, Germany. Recently named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 list, the C500 reflects the company's vision of making advanced manufacturing technologies more accessible to engineers, designers, and makers.

Bringing Manufacturing Closer to the Creative Process

Turning a digital design into a functional physical component often involves specialized machinery, complex workflows, or reliance on external manufacturers. For smaller engineering teams, independent creators, and product developers, these barriers can slow down experimentation and product development.

NestWorks believes that manufacturing should be a natural extension of the creative process, rather than an obstacle that separates ideas from execution.

Developed with this vision in mind, the C500 bridges the gap between entry-level desktop CNC machines and complex industrial equipment, bringing precision machining capabilities into compact workspaces.

From Design to Validation in a Day

The C500 combines a rigid machine structure with an 800W spindle reaching speeds of up to 18,000 RPM, achieving a material removal rate (MRR) of up to 80 cm³/min. Its five-tool automatic tool changer, automated probing and tool setting, and integrated lubrication and chip evacuation systems help simplify machining operations.

NestStudio, NestWorks' intelligent CAM software, further streamlines the transition from digital designs to machining toolpaths. Support for standard G-code and third-party CAD/CAM software also provides flexibility for experienced users.

Together, these capabilities allow engineers, makers, and small businesses to produce functional prototypes, custom components, and small batches in-house, helping them iterate faster and maintain greater control over their projects.

Discover the C500 at Formnext 2026

Following its recognition in TIME's Best Inventions of 2026, NestWorks will introduce the C500 to European manufacturing professionals at Formnext 2026.

Visitors are invited to explore the C500 and learn how its integrated manufacturing workflow can support prototyping, product development, and flexible small-batch production.

Meet NestWorks at Hall 11.0, Booth D69, November 17–20, in Frankfurt.

About NestWorks

NestWorks develops integrated digital manufacturing solutions that combine hardware, software, and algorithm. The company is committed to make precision manufacturing accessible to all, enabling more people to transform their ideas into tangible creations.

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