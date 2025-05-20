Tronsmart Launches Halo 300 to Elevate Party Fun with Epic 240W Sound

-Dive into ultimate party vibe with epic sound in impressive design.-

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronsmart brings Halo 300, its latest portable party speaker with epic roar that shakes the ground. Beyond 240W powerful sound, the Halo 300 delivers superior audio fidelity, with a SoundPulse button to enhance the bass. Its angled tweeters impress with a wider 270-degree soundstage. This speaker brings you to an outdoor concert where rich sound fills the space.

Unique Design to Move Around

Imagine your favorite band playing in your living room: The special angled tweeters project highs sideways, creating an immersive 270-degree soundstage that pulls everyone into the groove. Moreover, you can roll the band to the backyard with its retractable handle and rugged wheels.

Thunderous 240W Sound with Every Detail Heard

Beyond the 240W stunning sound, the speaker reaches up to 111dB for room-shaking audio to fill the space of a basketball court. Composed of dual 8-inch woofers, 3-inch mid-tweeters and 2.25-inch tweeters, the 2.2-channel audio is designed to shake the ground with enhanced bass. Thanks to the engineered 3-way sound system, the Halo 300 replicates live-music clarity to turn your gathering into an open-air concert where every guest feels the energy of the front row. Plus, pair two units for immersive stereo sound, or connect over 100 for earth-shaking fun.

Turn Any Gathering into A Stage

As dusk falls, transform your poolside barbecue with 5 dynamic light modes. Pulsating halos sync to EDM beats, blending sunset hues into a visual spectacle of light and twilight. Unleash your voice with microphones, or shred guitar riffs through the speaker's input. Enjoy as DJs mix tracks via XLR, while ambient crowd effects turn up the heat with shouts, cheers, and claps.

Customize Your Vibe

Craving a unique sound? Adjust the EQ via the Tronsmart APP! Whether you boost the bass or sharpen the mids, it's got you covered. Besides, boldly charge your phone via the USB-A port. With up to 20 hours of playtime, the party is extended as long as you want.

Price & Availability

The Tronsmart Halo 300 is your ultimate party speaker for gatherings of 30 to 50 people. It is scheduled to be available in May for a price of USD $349.99/ EU €349.99. Get them at tronsmart.com, Geekbuying, Mercadolibre and other authorized platforms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688336/1920x1080.jpg

