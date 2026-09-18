United Arab Emirates Law Enforcement Arrests Money Laundering Gang Leader

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint operation reflecting international security cooperation against transnational organised crime, the UAE police, in coordination with Swedish authorities, arrested a Swedish fugitive alleged to be the leader of an international money laundering gang, a crime for which the individual was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice. His arrest coincided with the apprehension of six other gang members in Sweden.

The investigations had revealed the network handled approximately 70 million Swedish kronor, equivalent to 7.1 million USD, over a ten-month period. This involved circulating cash, and using crypto currency transactions to move proceeds from illicit activities towards criminal entities.

These transactions funded violent crime in Europe including organised trafficking and contract killings. This places the case within a wider pattern troubling law enforcement across Europe, where criminal networks increasingly outsource violence to young, disposable recruits contacted through social media.

This week's operation was the result of direct security coordination and intelligence sharing between the UAE and Sweden. Search, investigative and surveillance efforts led to locating and apprehending the gang leader in the UAE, while legal proceedings against him have started in line with the two countries' judicial cooperation framework.

Brigadier Abdulaziz Al-Ahmad, Director General of Federal Criminal Police at the UAE Ministry of Interior, stated:

"This operation underscores the effectiveness of security cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Sweden, as well as the importance of exchanging information and expertise in pursuing international criminal networks and tracking their activities and financial flows.

"The UAE reaffirms its unwavering commitment to pursuing those wanted by justice and combating transnational organized crime. In cooperation with its international partners, it will continue to track down criminal networks, cut off their funding sources, and take legal action against anyone seeking to exploit the country's territory for criminal activities."

Anders Wiberg, Police Commissioner and Head of the International Division at the Swedish National Police, said:

"The close and effective cooperation with the United Arab Emirates has been instrumental to the successful outcome of this case. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the authorities in the United Arab Emirates for their invaluable cooperation and support."

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