Veeva Basics Adopted by More Than 100 Emerging Biotechs to Simplify and Standardize Operations

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that more than 100 biotechs have selected Veeva Basics to advance operations across clinical, regulatory, and quality. A growing number of biotechs in the U.S. and Europe are establishing a foundation for growth with a simple and standard industry-leading solution that can scale as business needs evolve.

With Veeva Basics, biotechs leverage best-of-breed industry applications that are pre-configured and pre-validated for fast deployment. Veeva Basics is built on the Vault Platform, enabling biotechs to move to a full Vault solution with no migration required. This provides companies with the technology and support for efficient processes across key business areas now and for the long term.

"More than 100 biotech leaders across 60 companies came together at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit in Boston to learn, connect, and shape the future of Veeva Basics. We're proud of the impact Veeva Basics is making on emerging biotechs and will continue to add innovative new applications that can be implemented quickly to support the development of new medicines," said Steve Harper, general manager of Veeva Basics.

To meet critical quality control (QC) and commercial needs, Veeva Basics is adding two new applications:

Veeva LIMS (laboratory information management) Basics and PromoMats Basics are planned for availability in early 2026. Built on the proven Vault Platform, Veeva Basics applications help customers to scale their technology infrastructure as they grow. For more on Veeva Basics, visit veevabasics.com.

What biotechs are saying about Veeva Basics:

"As a fast-growing company, we understood the value of Veeva Basics standardizing our processes based on industry best practice. Knowing we have an agile solution that works now, while providing easy access to the Veeva Vault Platform as we grow, gives us peace of mind that we can meet future requirements," said Richard Tornai, senior director IT, R&D Clinical at Structure Therapeutics.

"Building a foundation for our quality and regulatory operations was a priority and we needed a compliant, cost-effective solution for document and record management. We believe Veeva Basics fits those needs and more by providing logical workflows, a templated library of SOPs and forms, and simple and effective training," said Bryan Ball, chief technical operations officer at Whitehawk Therapeutics.

"Veeva Basics delivered a best-of-breed solution with the global support to upskill our staff quickly. Veeva's commitment to delivering innovation for biotechs and its focus on customer success make it the ideal partner," said Bernhard Irlinger, head of quality at AiCuris.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

