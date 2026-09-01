Veeva Falcon Safety to Work with All E2B-Compliant Safety Systems Across Any Intake Channels

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Falcon Safety, an agentic safety operations product to streamline adverse event intake, case processing, and follow-up to reduce costs, increase speed, and maintain compliance for biopharma companies of all sizes.

In addition to working seamlessly with Veeva Safety, Falcon Safety will provide intake and follow-up management for any E2B-compliant safety system, including Oracle Argus and ArisGlobal LifeSphere MultiVigilance.

"We've had the privilege of working closely with case processors, pharmacovigilance experts, and safety specialists globally to build Veeva Safety," said Marius Mortensen, vice president of product, Falcon at Veeva. "With Falcon Safety, we're excited to build on that partnership to help the industry reinvent safety operations."

Planned for early adopter availability in November 2026, Falcon Safety is part of Veeva AI, Veeva's industry-specific AI solutions for life sciences.

About Veeva Systems Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact: Elizabeth McGraneVeeva Systemselizabeth.mcgrane@veeva.com Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems, Europejeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

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