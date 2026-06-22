Vention and Teradyne Robotics Collaborate on Digital Twin Creation Platform Optimized for UR Robotic Cells

CHICAGO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention, the leading digital-first industrial automation platform, and Teradyne Robotics, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the deployment of modular automation. Built on Vention's MachineBuilder software and centered around Universal Robots' family of collaborative industrial robots (cobots), the initiative extends Vention's MachineBuilder to create a specialized platform that allows manufacturers to design, program, and operate modular work cells within a unified digital environment.

While much of the robotics industry remains fragmented between hardware and software, this collaboration delivers an integrated, end-to-end automation solution built around an application-specific approach. By leveraging Vention's proven technology, Teradyne Robotics can provide its customers with a ready-to-configure digital environment. This eliminates the traditional trial-and-error phase of automation, allowing users to validate reach and modular framing before a single bolt is tightened.

"This collaboration reflects our conviction that robotics adoption must become faster, simpler, and more scalable for manufacturers of all sizes. By combining Vention's digital twin expertise with the Universal Robots capabilities, we are creating a new way to design modular robotic cells — one that shortens time to value while maintaining the flexibility required in modern manufacturing," said Étienne Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer of Vention.

Justin Brown, Chief Commercial Officer of Teradyne Robotics said: "For our customers, the real breakthrough is moving from concept to a production–ready solution with confidence. This collaboration enables us to create high–fidelity simulations for our customers that reflect real–world kinematics. That means less trial and error, faster validation, and a shorter path from design to deployment."

Deepening the Digital-First Experience

Building on a successful multi-year collaboration, this next phase moves beyond hardware compatibility to deliver a deeply integrated digital experience tailored to the needs of collaborative robot users.

Initially rolling out across North America and Europe, this collaboration gives Universal Robots customers a fully integrated automation foundation that connects robot selection, digital twin design, controls, and modular infrastructure into a single, seamless deployment workflow.

Live Demonstrations at Automate 2026

Teradyne Robotics and Vention will both be displaying their technology at Automate 2026 this week in Chicago:

Contact

Christine BoivinChristine.boivin@vention.cc+1.514.293.3423

About Vention

Vention is leading the future of industrial automation with the world's only AI-powered full-stack platform, unifying hardware, software, and physical AI into one seamless experience. With over 25,000 machines deployed worldwide and a community of more than 4,000 factories, Vention enables businesses to design, program, deploy, and operate turnkey or custom automation solutions in just days. Vention brings together intelligent software and modular hardware to deliver automation that works right the first time. Visit Vention.com to learn more.About Teradyne Robotics

Teradyne Robotics is a global leader in advanced robotics solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing manufacturing processes through innovation in collaborative and mobile robotic technology. Teradyne Robotics companies, Universal Robots and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) empower businesses of all sizes to enhance operational efficiency by integrating the power of machines with human talent. Our comprehensive range of solutions enables companies to optimize manufacturing processes, leading to improved product quality, and increased productivity, while greatly improving worker safety. Teradyne Robotics is a division of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leading provider of automated test equipment and advanced robotics. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries

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