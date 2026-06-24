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Watch Humanoid Robots Compete in Penalty Football from GSMA MWC26 Shanghai

24 giugno 2026 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanoid robots are competing in penalty football games on the show floor of MWC26 Shanghai. Taking place across 24-25 June at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, the Humanoid Robot Football Penalties Challenge is a live penalty shootout competition showcasing the latest breakthroughs in humanoid robotics.

The competition highlights advances in motion control, environmental perception, autonomous decision-making and networked capabilities, offering a dynamic view of how mobile AI is moving from experimentation to real-world application.

B-roll and viral video clips are available to download here. The GSMA is live streaming the Humanoid Robot Football Penalties Challenge from the show floor of MWC26 Shanghai, available here.

Hosted at MWC26 Shanghai at the Mobile AI Innovation Frontiers zone, the football challenge brings together leading robotics teams and industry players to demonstrate how connectivity, compute and intelligent systems converge in live environments. The livestream gives global audiences the chance to watch the robots compete, respond to real-time conditions and perform under pressure.

For viewers, the Humanoid Robot Football Penalties Challenge offers a direct window into the evolution of embodied AI, where advances in connectivity and computing underpin increasingly sophisticated autonomous systems.

The livestream will cover key moments of the competition, including the opening ceremony on 24 June and the semi-finals and finals on 25 June.

The competition forms part of MWC26 Shanghai, which runs from 24-26 June under the theme "IQ Era". The event convenes the global mobile and technology ecosystem, showcasing advances in mobile AI, 5G-Advanced and emerging technologies, and provides a platform for industry, policymakers and innovators to accelerate digital transformation.

Across the event, MWC26 Shanghai will feature 200 thought leaders and speakers and over 400 exhibitors, sponsors and partners, reflecting its growing scale and international reach. The programme highlights how intelligence is increasingly built across connected systems, with mobile networks playing a central role in enabling AI-driven innovation across sectors.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/watch-humanoid-robots-compete-in-penalty-football-from-gsma-mwc26-shanghai-302807956.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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