Wincomm and Portwell to Showcase Next-Gen Medical AI Computing at MEDICA 2026

A Broader Computing Portfolio from Mobile care, Medical AI and Operating Room

HSINCHU, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wincomm, a Portwell company, will join Portwell Taiwan and Portwell Europe at MEDICA 2026 to present a shared direction for medical AI computing. Taking place November 16–19 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the joint showcase at Hall 12, Stand C76 will connect embedded computing, medical All-in-One (AIO) PCs, and portable devices across a wider range of healthcare applications.

With participation from Portwell Taiwan and Portwell Europe, the showcase brings together product engineering expertise and regional support to help medical equipment manufacturers and system integrators explore suitable computing architectures for their applications.

The joint presentation reflects a broader development in healthcare technology: demand for more diverse computing platforms tailored to different workloads, power requirements, installation constraints, and system integration needs. By presenting their complementary portfolios together, Wincomm and Portwell offer visitors a more comprehensive view of the platforms available for developing connected medical equipment and deploying intelligence at the clinical edge.

A Shared Medical AI Direction: Application-Specific Platforms Across the Care Environment

Together, Wincomm and the Portwell group will present a medical AI development direction centered on application-specific computing: combining mobility, graphics acceleration, clinical integration, and serviceability according to the needs of each care setting.

The demonstration portfolio spans the following application areas:

Application area Featured models Development focus Mobile medical cart computing WMP-22U/24U Energy-efficient Intel® Core™ Ultra computing and optional triple hot-swappable batteries for continuous mobile workflows GPU-accelerated medical AI WMP-22S/24S and MEDS-P2210 Computing platforms for demanding medical imaging and AI workloads, including AIO configurations with discrete GPU options Medical box computing MEDS-7081, 7082, 5210, and DTEC-D012 Embedded computing options for medical equipment integration and application-specific deployment Operating room computing WMP-22T/24T/27T-PIS AIO platforms designed for operating room integration and surgical information workflows Point-of-care computing WMP-109, MEDS-P1003, and WMP-22P/24P-IP54 Clinical information access and interaction at the point of care Portable medical computing WMT-101 Handheld information access, barcode scanning, and NFC-enabled data capture

Medical device manufacturers, system integrators, and healthcare technology partners are invited to explore the demonstration portfolio and discuss future medical AI development opportunities.

Exhibition: MEDICA 2026Dates: November 16–19, 2026Location: Düsseldorf, GermanyWincomm Portwell Joint booth: Hall 12, Stand C76TW Excellence booth: Hall 16, Stand B23

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