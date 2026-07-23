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Winners in Third Annual Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence Announced

23 luglio 2026 | 15.03
LETTURA: 3 minuti

More than 700 nominations from 37 nations and territories were evaluated in the world's premier business awards for technology innovation; IBM leads organizations with nine Stevie Awards

FAIRFAX, Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 2026 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence were announced today. Now in its third year, the international awards program recognizes outstanding achievements in technology by organizations, teams, and individuals developing innovative products, services, and solutions across every industry.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence honor excellence in areas including artificial intelligence (AI), information technology, financial technology (fintech), healthcare technology, business technology, communications technology, green technology, manufacturing technology, retail technology, aerospace, biotechnology, and many other industries. Organizations of every size—public and private, for-profit and nonprofit—from anywhere in the world are eligible to participate.

More than 700 nominations from organizations in 37 nations and territories were evaluated this year by more than 180 technology and business professionals serving as judges. Winners were selected based on the average scores assigned during the independent judging process.

Organizations with the Most Stevie Award Wins

The organizations earning five or more Stevie Awards in the 2026 competition are:

See the complete list of 2026 Stevie Award winners by category.

Technology Categories Recognized

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence recognize achievements across 23 technology sectors, including:

Awards Ceremony in Paris

Winners will be honored during a red-carpet awards event on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse in Paris, France. The event will also celebrate winners of the 2026 Stevie Awards for Great Employers, The International Business Awards®, and the German Stevie Awards. The ceremony will be streamed live worldwide, and tickets are now on sale.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the third annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding achievements," said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards. "Innovation continues to transform every industry, and this year's winners demonstrate how technology is improving businesses, organizations, and people's lives around the world. We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments in Paris this October."

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence are presented by the Stevie Awards organization, producer of nine of the world's leading business awards programs, including The International Business Awards® and The American Business Awards®.

About the Stevie Awards

Since 2002, the Stevie Awards are widely recognized as the world's premier business awards programs, recognizing outstanding achievements in the workplace worldwide. The name "Stevie" is derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned."

The Stevie Awards include nine international business awards programs:

Each year, the Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories, recognizing organizations of every size and the professionals behind their success.

Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Nina MooreStevie® AwardsNina@StevieAwards.com+1 703-547-8389

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Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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