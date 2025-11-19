circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Xinhua Silk Road: Interview: Renewing Silk Road ties as China's Blanc de Chine meets Italy's maiolica

19 novembre 2025 | 11.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the art exhibition "The Road of White Porcelain - From China's Dehua to Italy's Gubbio" opened in the Umbrian hill town of Gubbio on November 14, Dehua's renowned white porcelain began a new chapter in Italy.

Located in central Fujian Province, Dehua is one of the birthplaces of Chinese ceramic culture. Wu Zhipu, head of Dehua County, said in an interview with Xinhua that Dehua is a millennium-old porcelain hub known for its refined white porcelain, while Gubbio is celebrated for its maiolica tradition and strengths in ceramic design, glaze research and contemporary artistic expression.

Wu noted that Chinese porcelain is displayed today in the Saint Mark's Basilica in Venice, with a popular folk belief suggesting that Marco Polo brought pieces from Dehua back to Europe. "This shared cultural memory has laid a unique foundation for renewed cooperation," he said.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Italy. "As the cultural exchanges are gaining momentum, we hope the 'Blanc de Chine: Dehua Porcelain' will shine more brightly in Europe," Wu said.

The exhibition presents 41 works by leading Dehua masters and intangible cultural heritage inheritors. The pieces showcase both classic "Chinese white" and modern aesthetic elements, creating a dialogue between Dehua's understated elegance and Gubbio's colorful traditions. Wu said this interplay highlights ceramics' historical role in Maritime Silk Road exchanges and contemporary cultural dialogue.

Ahead of the exhibition, Dehua and Gubbio signed a letter of intent to build a sister-city relationship. Wu believed the partnership will deepen cooperation in culture, industry and logistics, including a "dual-masters co-creation program" bringing together artisans from both sides.

According to Wu, Dehua is expanding both outbound and inbound exchanges to raise its profile in Italy. In the future, the county plans to participate in more major Italian design events, strengthen ties with local business networks and pursue the establishment of a "Blanc de Chine: Dehua Porcelain" center in Italy.

Linked by porcelain, Dehua and Gubbio are renewing a Silk Road bond for a new era, connecting ancient heritage with modern creativity and opening wider avenues for China-Italy cultural exchange.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348336.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827323/photo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-interview-renewing-silk-road-ties-as-chinas-blanc-de-chine-meets-italys-maiolica-302620005.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN28659 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Unipol apre sede a Bruxelles, Cimbri: "Leggi sempre più fatte in Ue"
News to go
Influenza, già colpiti 1,7 milioni di italiani
News to go
Maltempo in Friuli, Coldiretti: oltre mille ettari di cereali e ortaggi sott'acqua
News to go
Telemarketing, dal 19 novembre stop a chiamate commerciali da finti cellulari italiani
Stati generali salute Lazio, Rocca: “Programmare insieme il futuro”
Stati generali salute Lazio, Schillaci: "Allenza con regioni per aumentare prevenzione" - Video
News to go
Bonus elettrodomestici, click day il 18 novembre: come richiederlo
Bove: "La mia condizione fisica migliora e voglio tornare a giocare il prima possibile" - Video
Roma, Verdone sindaco per un giorno: "Roberto, oggi ti comando" - Video
Roma, assessore sardo inciampa e sfonda vetrata di Sironi al Mimit: ecco il momento della caduta - Video
La Russa scaramantico: "Scudetto Inter? Tiè" - Video
Italia, La Russa a Gattuso: "Non si può dire 'vergogna' a uno spettatore che fischia" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza