xTool Introduces X1, a Next-Gen All-in-One Laser Platform Built for Speed, Scale, and Versatility

All the Best Lasers, Built into One: xTool X1 combines high-speed engraving, large-format cutting, and expandable multi-laser technology into a single desktop system.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, a global pioneer in digital fabrication and smart desktop manufacturing, officially kicked off its X1 Global Tech Launch today with the debut of its next-generation all-in-one laser platform, the xTool X1. Alongside the flagship technology release, xTool also hosted its inaugural Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Summit, bringing together industry experts, commercial creators, and microbusiness owners to chart the future of smart crafting and enterprise desktop fabrication.

The Next-Gen All-in-One Laser: xTool X1 Global Tech Launch

For years, digital fabrication has been bottlenecked by hardware fragmentation. Makers and growing businesses faced a compounding challenge: high-speed engraving required specialized galvo systems, large-format processing demanded gantry architectures, and working with varied materials mandated investing in separate diode, CO₂, fiber, or UV machines. Expanding creative or commercial capabilities inevitably meant inflating studio footprints and equipment budgets.

xTool developed the X1 to bring these capabilities together in a single platform. Built around the core philosophy of "All the Best Lasers, Built into One," the xTool X1 unifies speed, wide-format capacity, high-power cutting, and modular laser expansion within a single, future-proof chassis. Designed specifically for ambitious makers, laser enthusiasts, and scaling storefront sellers on platforms like Etsy and Shopify, the X1 marks an industry transition from single-purpose tools to a dynamic, evolving manufacturing hub.

Key Technologies Powering the xTool X1

SME Summit: Keynote Insights, Connected Ecosystems & Panel Discussions

Extending xTool's vision from groundbreaking hardware to full commercial empowerment, the inaugural SME Summit examined how creators and small businesses scale within xTool's broader Connected Creation Ecosystem. The summit opened with a keynote from xTool US General Manager Stein, who highlighted the brand's rapid commercial growth—driven by the recently launched xTool O1 Omni Printer, which generated over $20 million in revenue with 6,000+ units sold on day one. Stein emphasized seamless cross-device synergy across printing, engraving, cutting, and textile decoration, as demonstrated live through an integrated workflow pairing the xTool Selected Embroidery & Sewing Machine SE1 directly with the xTool O1 Omni Printer. Further bridging technology and business expansion, the summit program hosted keynotes from three small business owners detailing operational scaling strategies. The session culminated in a panel discussion titled "Empowering Modern Makers: Tools, Monetization, and Possibilities". Moderated by Vincent Nguyen, Editor-in-Chief and Co-Owner of The Gadgeteer, the panel gathered featured creators, micro-entrepreneurs, and industry voices to examine creator-led monetization models and real-world smart tool adoption.

Vision: Laser Will Converge. Creation Will Expand.

The xTool X1 represents more than a standalone hardware reveal; it signifies an industry shift toward converged creation platforms. xTool believes the future of desktop fabrication relies not on proliferating specialized machines, but on unifying diverse capabilities into one platform. Great engineering removes limitations so creation can expand.

To connect with early adopters and explore complete technical specifications, join the official xTool X1 Facebook Community.

Please find product visuals here.

About xTool

xTool is a global premium consumer-tech brand dedicated to empowering digital-to-physical creation. As the world's largest and fastest-growing laser engraver innovator, xTool provides a comprehensive ecosystem of laser-based personal creative tools, material printers, user-friendly software, accessories, and consumables. Through these innovations, xTool empowers creators to turn imagination into meaningful creations that deliver emotional fulfillment, commercial success, and personal achievement. Discover more at xtool.com.

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