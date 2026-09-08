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Zendure Wins Double Honors at the Global Product Technology Innovation Awards 2026, with SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro Taking Gold

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08 settembre 2026 | 07.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

At IFA 2026 in Berlin, Zendure's flagship SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro earns the Sustainable Home Energy Storage System Gold Award, while Zendure receives the Smart Energy Solutions Brand Award.

BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a global pioneer of plug-in home energy management systems (HEMS), today announced that it has received two honors at the Global Product Technology Innovation Awards 2026. Its flagship home storage system, the SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro, won the Sustainable Home Energy Storage System Gold Award, while Zendure was named a winner of the Smart Energy Solutions Brand Award. Presented during the opening days of IFA 2026 in Berlin, the two awards recognize Zendure's focus on the clean-energy storage sector and its lightweight, intelligent, and low-carbon approach to powering the home.

Sustainable Home Energy Storage System Gold Award — SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro

The SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro is a 4 kW bidirectional AC, AI-driven, all-in-one plug-in home energy storage system that brings home-storage-grade capacity and power to a plug-in form factor. A single unit scales from 8 kWh to 50 kWh, and up to 150 kWh when paired with Zendure's PowerHub accepts up to 13 kW of total solar input, making it well-suited to larger homes, heat pumps, and EV charging. Combined with rooftop solar, it can reduce household electricity costs by up to 91%, equivalent to around €2,560 a year in a typical German scenario.

Smart Energy Solutions Brand Award — Zendure

The Smart Energy Solutions Brand Award recognizes Zendure's broader leadership in intelligent home energy. Zendure's SolarFlow ecosystem scales seamlessly from plug-and-play storage to whole-home energy management. At its core is Agentic HEMS, which draws on consumption, solar, weather, and dynamic-pricing data to automate energy decisions, shift usage to lower-cost periods, and cut household electricity costs, a clear step toward the company's vision of becoming the home energy hub of the AI era.

Zendure is showcasing the SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro and its full ZEN + Home ecosystem at IFA 2026, Hall 2.2, Stand 124, from September 4 to 8 in Berlin.

About Zendure

Driven by our purpose to accelerate a sustainable future, Zendure is a global pioneer of plug-in HEMS. With R&D and operations centers spanning major tech hubs like Silicon Valley and the Greater Bay Area, alongside Japan and Germany, our vision is to become The Home Energy Hub of the AI Era. Zendure's mission is to empower every household worldwide with the ultimate freedom of energy control. We deliver this through the SolarFlow ecosystem—combining modular storage, intelligent power management, and flexible solar input. Scaling seamlessly from plug-and-play and retrofit storage to whole-home energy management, SolarFlow maximizes self-consumption, reduces grid dependence, and ensures reliable backup.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-wins-double-honors-at-the-global-product-technology-innovation-awards-2026-with-solarflow-4000-mix-pro-taking-gold-302871941.html

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