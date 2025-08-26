ZKONG Competes in ESL Market with Enhanced Security and Customization as Retail Giants Accelerate Adoption

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As retail leaders including Carrefour, Aldi, and Kroger increasingly adopt electronic shelf labels (ESL) as a core element of their smart retail strategies, the global ESL market is projected to grow by $1.64 billion from 2024 to 2028, with a compound annual growth rate of nearly 15.69%, according to Technavio.

With expanding deployment across stores and sectors, focus has intensified on the reliability, regulatory compliance, and data security of ESL systems. These aspects are becoming critical differentiators among ESL manufacturers.

ZKONG, a major global ESL provider, is addressing its solutions designed for high security and adaptability. The company has also achieved ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications, further validating its capabilities in information security management and quality assurance.

ZKONG operates a 40,000㎡ automated production facility, maintaining full control over R&D and manufacturing to ensure supply chain integrity. On the hardware front, Each ESL is engineered with anti-theft and tamper-resistant features. Removal requires specialized tools, and devices can trigger alarms or flashing alerts if moved beyond designated areas, deterring unauthorized handling.

For data transmission, ZKONG employs a self-developed Bluetooth 5.1 protocol supporting encrypted custom deployments. Each label is equipped with a unique key, and customers can import keys directly into the tag system to prevent internal breaches and strengthen communication security.

The company's cloud platform offers integrated ESL management with emphasis on security, accuracy, and compliance. It enables real-time price updates and customizable templates to adhere to regional retail regulations.

For instance, Australian pharmacy chain Blooms The Chemist, operating under strict compliance requirements including healthcare and pricing rules, utilized ZKONG's ESL and cloud platform for its digital transformation. The platform uses AES-128 encryption for data transmission and storage, batch management, and multi-store synchronization to meet regulatory standards.

"ESLs are an obvious choice for the future," said Stephane Bredenbac, Co-Founder of Blooms The Chemist. "They modernize stores and ensure accuracy—improving the overall customer experience and encouraging repeat visits."

Similarly, Sushi Sushi, a premium sushi chain with 170+ locations in Australia, relied on ZKONG's customizable templates to clearly display allergen information in line with food safety laws. The cloud system centrally manages pricing and promotions across more than 10,000 ESLs.

This emphasis on tailored solutions highlights the growing need for ESL providers to offer flexible compliance support and integration. ZKONG helped AreaPadel.com integrate ESLs with its PrestaShop platform, enabling real-time management of pricing and inventory. Using NFC technology with two-way authentication and end-to-end encryption, the system prevents data leakage and ensures pricing transparency under Spanish regulations.

As intelligent retail evolves, competition in the ESL segment is no longer just about efficiency—it is a balanced race integrating security, service, and adaptability. Choosing the right technology partner is now more crucial than ever.

