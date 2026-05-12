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Revision to Q1 2026 Trading Update

12 maggio 2026 | 19.16
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PRESS RELEASE

CTA

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

12 May 2026 - Theon International Plc (THEON)  would like to notify market participants that the Q1 2026 Trading Update Report published on its website on 5 May 2026 has been revised on the Cash Flow Statement (page 15) to reflect a reclassification of the profit from financial assets measured at fair value to a non-cash item within the cash flow statement.

This reclassification has no impact on the Company's reported net debt position or any other details within the Q1 2026 Trading Update published via Euronext Amsterdam.

The corrected Q1 2026 Trading Update is available on the Company's website.

For inquiries, please contact:

About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 250,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 72 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.www.theon.com

        

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