BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) continues to drive collaboration across the ASEAN cement industry under the 2035 AFCM Decarbonization Roadmap, which delivered more than 14 million tons of CO₂ emission reductions in 2025. This achievement demonstrates the power of collective commitment, translating a shared regional vision into measurable action while strengthening the industry's technological capabilities and long-term competitiveness.

Following the handover of the ASEAN Federation of Cement Manufacturers (AFCM) presidency to the Philippines, TCMA remains committed to advancing regional cooperation and connecting ASEAN cement producers with global technology providers and international partners. Thailand will further contribute to this mission by hosting the 27th AFCM Technical Symposium & Exhibition in Bangkok in 2027.

Dr. Chana Poomee, Honorary Chairman of TCMA and outgoing AFCM President, highlighted the progress made following the AFCM Meetings. Since the eight AFCM member countries jointly announced the 2035 AFCM Decarbonization Roadmap in October 2025, members have continued to advance decarbonization initiatives, exchange technical knowledge and monitor collective progress, providing greater visibility into the region's transition.

"A shared regional roadmap gives all eight member countries a common direction and clear targets, while allowing each country to move forward according to its own national circumstances and readiness. The emission reductions achieved demonstrate that when the industry shares a vision and takes collective action, measurable results are possible. The transition to low-carbon cement is not simply an environmental imperative; it is also an opportunity to advance technology, create added value and strengthen the long-term competitiveness of the ASEAN cement industry," Dr. Chana said.

According to the latest data reported by all eight AFCM member countries, the ASEAN cement industry achieved cumulative CO₂ emission reductions of more than 14 million tonnes in 2025, equivalent to a 6.0% reduction against the 2020 baseline. Progress has been driven by the wider adoption of low-carbon cement, increased alternative fuel substitution and the use of renewable electricity, reflecting transformation across both materials and energy.

Under the regional roadmap, the industry aims to achieve cumulative CO₂ emission reductions of approximately 35.2 million tonnes by 2030 and 42.9 million tonnes by 2035, compared with the 2020 baseline.

Mr. Montri Nithikul, Vice Chairman of TCMA and outgoing Secretary General of AFCM, emphasized that an important milestone in regional cooperation is the translation of shared ambitions into national decarbonization strategies. The Philippines has developed its Philippine Cement and Concrete Decarbonization Roadmap, Indonesia has established the Decarbonization Roadmap of Indonesia Cement Industry, while Thailand is advancing its Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap as the country's overarching framework.

"Translating shared regional ambitions into national roadmaps demonstrates the growing strength of our collaboration. It also creates opportunities for countries to learn from one another and exchange experience in technology, innovation, standards and implementation approaches. This knowledge-sharing will help accelerate the industry's transition and support the region's long-term decarbonization ambitions," Mr. Montri said.

Mr. Surachai Nimla-or, Chairman of TCMA and Head of the Thai Delegation, reaffirmed TCMA's commitment to turning regional collaboration into tangible value for Thailand's cement industry. TCMA will continue connecting Thai cement manufacturers with AFCM members, government agencies, academia and international partners to facilitate knowledge exchange and bring promising technologies and innovations into practical application.

This effort is closely aligned with Thailand's 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap and the Saraburi Sandbox, which serves as an important platform for integrating partnerships, piloting innovative solutions and demonstrating pathways towards a low-carbon industrial ecosystem.

"TCMA is committed to ensuring that regional and global cooperation delivers practical benefits for our members and the Thai cement industry. We aim to translate knowledge, technologies and experience from international networks into solutions suited to Thailand's context. The Saraburi Sandbox provides an important opportunity to develop collaborative initiatives and innovation pilots that can be scaled up across the industry, both nationally and regionally," Mr. Surachai said.

The AFCM Meetings also marked the formal handover of the AFCM Presidency from Dr. Chana Poomee, following the completion of his term, to the Philippines. This transition reflects the continuity of regional commitment and the shared spirit of "One Team, One Community" in advancing ASEAN's cement industry.

Looking ahead, TCMA will continue working with AFCM members and global partners to strengthen technical capabilities, connect technologies and innovation, unlock new economic opportunities and enhance the competitiveness of the ASEAN cement industry. Guided by the vision of "Made in ASEAN, for ASEAN", the region will continue building its collective capabilities while strengthening its connections with the global industry.

A key next step will be Thailand's hosting of the 27th AFCM Technical Symposium & Exhibition from 3–5 November 2027 in Bangkok, under the theme "CEMENT NEXUS – Bridging Innovation & Partnership for Cement Decarbonization." Organized by TCMA, the event will bring together cement manufacturers, industry experts, technology providers and international partners from across ASEAN and around the world. It will serve as a dynamic platform for technical knowledge exchange, technology and innovation showcases, and strategic partnership-building—helping accelerate the industry's transition while unlocking new opportunities for sustainable growth and competitiveness across ASEAN.

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