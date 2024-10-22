The 2024 WLA Forum to be Held on October 25-27

SHANGHAI, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 WLA Forum will be held at the Permanent Site of the WLA Forum, Shanghai, China from October 25 to 27, announced by the World Laureates Association (WLA).

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Amid global crises and rapid changes, the 2024 WLA Forum takes "Excellence in Science" as its annual theme, expecting to bring together global great minds to explore the link between scientific excellence and innovation, leverage creativity and scientific excellence in a changing world, and seek innovative breakthroughs for the future.

World Top Scientists Gather in the Forum

Nearly 300 distinguished scientists from around 20 countries and regions will gather in Shanghai, including 11 Nobel laureates, over 40 academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and about 100 outstanding young scientists.

World leading scientists will deliver keynote speeches at the opening ceremony, including David Gross, 2004 Nobel Laureate in Physics; Carol Greider, 2009 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine; Christopher Pissarides, 2010 Nobel Laureate in Economics; Qiao Jie, 2024 UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize for Research in the Life Sciences Laureate and Xue Qikun, 2023 State Preeminent Science and Technology Award Laureate.

Deeper Industry-Academia-Research Cooperation

With more than ten high-quality forums and activities, the 2024 WLA Forum aims to create a multidirectional and cross-disciplinary platform from research to application.

This year's Forum features three forums: the WLA Physical Science Forum, the WLA Intelligent Science Forum and the WLA Life Science Forum. The new-added "Case Study Session" will focus on practical guidelines for industry-academia-research integration.

2024 WLA Prize Laureates' First Visit to Shanghai

The 2024 WLA Prize laureates, Professor Jon Kleinberg from Cornell University and Professor Jeremy Nathans from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, will be present at the Award Ceremony of the 2024 WLA Prize in Shanghai to receive their accolades.

During Professor Nathans' first visit to China and Professor Kleinberg's first visit to Shanghai, they will attend a series of academic lectures and exchange activities to have meaningful interaction with the Forum participants and the scientific community in China.

Enhanced Engagement to Amplify Spillover Effect

The spillover effect of the WLA Forum is expected to be amplified. For the first time, the WLA Frontier Lectures and academic activities will be held at more universities, research institutions, and high schools. A number of on-site attendance slots will be reserved for universities and research institutions. This year's event will also be open to the public.

The 2024 WLA Forum is hosted by World Laureates Association, co-hosted by Parkland Foundation.

Source: World Laureates Association