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OpenAi, trovato dispositivo di registrazione in sala riunioni: arrestato dipendente

Secondo l'azienda, il dispositivo, progettato per eludere i controlli e dotato di un sistema di crittografia complesso, è stato scoperto il 30 settembre dal team di sorveglianza interno

Il dispo - Sito web del governo degli Stati Uniti
Il dispo - Sito web del governo degli Stati Uniti
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14 ottobre 2026 | 11.19
Giorgia Sodaro
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OpenAi, l'azienda creatrice di ChatGpt, ha annunciato l'arresto di un dipendente, precedentemente segnalato all'Fbi, accusato di aver nascosto un "sofisticato dispositivo di registrazione" in una sala riunioni e di aver pianificato l'installazione di altri apparecchi in aree sensibili.

Secondo l'azienda, il dispositivo, progettato per eludere i controlli e dotato di un sistema di crittografia complesso, è stato scoperto il 30 settembre dal team di sorveglianza interno.

Il dipendente è stato identificato e licenziato il 9 ottobre scorso, giorno del suo arresto. "Al momento non vi è alcuna indicazione che questa persona abbia avuto accesso ai pesi dei modelli, al codice sorgente o ai dati dei clienti", ha dichiarato un portavoce.

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ChatGpt dispositivo di registrazione sala riunioni
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