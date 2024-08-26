Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 11:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Kashmir, September 18 to the vote: first time in 10 years and since revocation of autonomy (Infographic)

Kashmir, September 18 to the vote: first time in 10 years and since revocation of autonomy (Infographic)
26 agosto 2024 | 09.56
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Jammu and Kashmir goes to the polls. India has announced plans for local elections, considered crucial by observers, scheduled to begin on September 18. They are the first since 2014, the first since the Indian government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided in August 2019 to cancel the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir.

The elections will be held in three phases, in 90 constituencies, to end on October 1, after the first round on September 18 and the second on September 25. According to official data, there are about 8.7 million eligible voters to vote to elect a local executive (with very limited autonomy).

The announcement comes after the Indian Supreme Court last December upheld the legitimacy of the Modi government's decision to revoke the special status for Indian-administered Kashmir, with a Muslim-majority population, to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution, and ordered the calling of elections by 30 September.

Analysts and local politicians, highlights the BBC, point out how in Jammu and Kashmir there is still strong anger against Modi's BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) party.

The entire Kashmir region is at the center of a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan that has been going on since 1947. The two countries have fought over Kashmir two of the three wars that have broken out since their birth as independent states.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the vote Jammu e Kashmir the
Vedi anche
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza